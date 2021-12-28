Rob Portmans’ surprise announcement triggers a vote for all for Ohio US Senate seat in 2022





COLUMBUS, Ohio – This year began with a surprise announcement that promises to make the political scene in Ohio next year much more interesting.

Senator Rob Portman sent shock waves through political circles across the state after announcing on Jan. 25 that he would not stand for re-election in 2022. Portman, a traditional Chamber of Commerce-style Republican who had been in power since 2011 , cited the partisan deadlock as a determining factor in his decision.

The development – a rare and open seat in the U.S. Senate – has sparked a mad race among state Republicans to enter the race.

Jane Timken quit her position as president of the Ohio Republican Party to enter the race. And former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who ran for the US Senate in 2012 and 2018, returned from political exile – including reactivating his deleted social media accounts – to reinvent himself as number one support for President Donald Trump. JD Vance, the memorialist and venture capitalist who also considered running for the US Senate in 2018, entered the race in July, joining Timken, Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno as candidates who now hope to make the Senate. American their first elected office. Ohio Senator Matt Dolan announced his candidacy in September.

Mandatory financial disclosures have shown that all of the Republican nominees, including minor candidate Mark Pukita, are millionaires, with most of them wealthy enough to largely self-fund their races. And that’s what happened, with Timken, Moreno and especially Gibbons investing millions of their own money in their campaign coffers. This dynamic, along with the size and stature of Ohio’s people in national politics, has helped the race for the U.S. Senate rank among the most cherished nations, with candidates all raising 28.5 million dollars. dollars at most recent campaign fundraising date, just behind Georgia.

On the Democratic side, Niles area representative Tim Ryan, who had already embarked on statewide politics, ultimately decided to take the plunge. The apparent likelihood that his congressional district would be eliminated after the 2020 redistribution was probably weighing on his mind – which indeed happened when Republicans approved a new congressional map at the end of the year. Ryan appears to be the alleged Democratic candidate for the race, but activist Morgan Harper entered the race in August, which might make things interesting.

Republicans are the favorites to win the seat in 2022, due to a combination of a national political climate that should favor the GOP, as well as an increasingly right-wing political lean of states.

But no matter who wins the race, they’ll almost certainly be a major change from Portman.

The mild-mannered Portman is by no means an anti-Trump Republican. But he has shown himself ready to break with the president on key issues, for example by abandoning his support for Trump in the days following the release of the Access Hollywood tape just before the November 2016 election. ‘others helped place Portman 43rd out of 48 Republican U.S. Senators on a Trump Loyalty Index, the website designed in October 2020. And after the November 2020 election, Portman broke ranks with Trump, dismissing the claim unsupported and unsupported past presidents that the election was fraudulent. (Also dismissing allegations from Trump, his own justice and homeland security departments, some prominent Republicans, and dozens of state and federal courts.)

Even on his way out of office, Portman opposed Trump by being one of the main negotiators of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump says is a waste and politically benefits Democrats.

In contrast, Republican ground has been almost completely in tune with Trump. Not only are the candidates hoping to gain the endorsement of the former president, whose support could be decisive, as the special election of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District has shown, they are trying to win over his constituents. Loyalty to Trump may have been the race’s defining issue, with only Dolan trying to distance himself. A telling illustration of this dynamic is the fact that all of the Republican candidates have followed Trump in denigrating the Infrastructure Bill, one of Portman’s most prominent legislative accomplishments and the cornerstone of his political career. But they didn’t go so far as to join the president’s call to oust Mitch McConnell, the long-time powerful Republican leader in the US Senate.

The race is still in its early stages, with most candidates focusing on attending party functions, raising funds and securing support as they position themselves to win.

But the Republican race has already started to heat up. Candidate forums began to increase in frequency in October, and several candidates – Gibbons, Moreno and Timken – launched major television advertising campaigns. Vance has been the target of several waves of publicity attacks, highlighting the in-depth comments he made before becoming a political candidate in which he criticized Trump and his supporters, attributing his support in part to racist and xenophobic calls . (Trump has made known his dissatisfaction with the ads, believing they could hurt his political support in Ohio, Politico reported.)

When it comes to issues like guns, abortion, and cultural war issues like critical race theory, all of the candidates are broadly on the same page. But some of the first points of distinction – all focused on Trump – were:

Timkens initially suspended the defense of Representative Anthony Gonzalez following Gonzalez’s vote to impeach Trump following the events of the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. Dropped out of the 2018 Senate election ahead of many past Trump critics with Dolan trying to distinguish himself by running a Portman-style campaign, if there are enough anti-Trump or at least neutral Republicans for Dolan to mount a viable candidacy.

Internal candidate polls, as far as they can be believed, have shown Mandel in the lead with a mix of Gibbons, Timken and Vance behind them. But most voters have yet to make their decision. And perhaps most important of all, Trump still hasn’t backed a candidate, though he told Tory radio host Hugh Hewitt in a December 8 interview that he planned to do so. at one point.

As for Portman, he avoided commenting on the race. And he has yet to approve a potential successor.

