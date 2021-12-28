



In 2022, pig and poultry farmers in the European Union will be allowed to feed insects bred for livestock, following a decision by the European Commission in 2021 to amend a ban on farm feed made from carcasses (and insects) after the BSE crisis. will be able to 1994. Changes in feed regulations mean that farmers can use processed animal protein (PAP) and insects to feed non-ruminant animals, including pigs, poultry and horses. (The ban on feeding PAP to ruminants such as cattle and sheep will continue.)

Pigs and poultry are the world’s largest consumers of animal feed. In 2020, they consumed 260.9 million tonnes and 37.3 million tonnes respectively, as opposed to 115.4-million tonnes and 41 million tonnes of beef and fish. Most of this feed is made from soybeans, and soybean cultivation is one of the main causes of deforestation, particularly in Brazil and the Amazon rainforest. Piglets also eat fishmeal, which encourages overfishing.

To reduce this unsustainable supply, the EU has encouraged local soybean production and the use of alternative European plant proteins such as lupine beans, perilla beans and alfalfa. Insect protein licensing in pig and poultry feed represents an additional step in the development of sustainable European feed.

Insects use some of the land and resources needed by soybeans thanks to their very small size and vertical farming practices. Licensing for use in pig and poultry feed in 2022 will help reduce unsustainable incomes and impacts on forests and biodiversity. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, by 2050, insect protein could replace a significant portion of soybeans used as animal feed. In the UK, for example, imports of soybeans are reduced by 20%.

This will be good not only for our planet, but also for pigs and chickens. Insects are part of the natural diet of wild pigs and poultry. They make up up to 10% of the algae’s natural nutrition, and for some birds such as turkeys this increases to 50%. This means that, like many insects’ strong nutritional profile, including them in their diet improves health, especially in poultry. Mole and buffalo mealworms contain all the amino acids chickens need for optimal development and contain 72% protein. Studies done here by nsect show that eating insects can increase poultry carcass and fillet mass by 2%.

Therefore, the inclusion of insects in pig and poultry feed not only improves animal well-being and industrial efficiency, but also improves the nutritional value of the pork and poultry products we consume by improving the animal’s diet and improving overall health.

Insect proteins will be used first in the premium pig and poultry feed market, where the benefits outweigh the current increased costs. Full market potential can be reached when economies of scale are realized in a few years.

