Oil could hit $ 100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles





Former President Trump denounces President Biden’s decision to release 50 million barrels of oil held in the United States Strategic Oil Reserve because Americans are paying more for gas now than they have been doing in decades. years.

Energy prices skyrocketed in 2021 and 2022 could lead to a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP 54.52 +1.39 + 2.62%

Canceled pipelines and moratoriums on drilling have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the United States will be under-supplied in the new year, unless the omicron variant shuts us down or the rising costs push the economy into a recession. If these shadows of our current energy policy remain unchanged, oil prices are expected to climb to just under $ 100 a barrel next year.

INCREASING STOCKS IN 2022 BUT NOT WITHOUT SHOCKS

Ticker Security Last Change Change% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 21.02 +0.45 + 2.19%

Looking back to 2021, we know it was a year of great inflation boom, unlike anything we’ve seen in a generation. In November, consumer price inflation was up 6.8%, the highest since 1982, and although supply chain issues from COVID-19 were a large part of what drove With prices on the rise, an examination of the big picture showed that the cost of energy was one of the root causes.

WHERE INFLATION HITS CONSUMERS THE MOST

The rising energy costs were not just linked to COVID-19, but a self-inflicted injury by the Biden administration as it signaled a misguided war on fossil fuels during a pandemic that sucked in dollars from the US economy to the economies of Russia and OPEC. Even Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman has warned that cutting investment in oil and gas will drop global oil production by 30 million barrels per day and only increase dominance. of the cartel in the global oil and gas space.

THE FED IS BEHIND THE CURVE: LARRY SUMERS

Andrew Wheeler, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency during the Trump administration, says the Biden administration has “done everything it can” to cut US production, which has skyrocketed prices.

For many years, economists were amazed to see the economy growing at a rapid rate while inflation remained subdued. Federal Reserve officials did not understand why we were not seeing inflation return to the market. Yet much of this was to the credit of the US power producer. The shale revolution provided abundant and cheap energy, which allowed companies to grow without increasing costs, and which kept the pressure on prices low. It also created jobs, not only in the energy sector, but also among manufacturers who benefited from low fuel costs in the United States. Businesses large and small flourished, fueled by cheap oil and gas produced in the United States.

Today, inflation is on the rise as US oil and gas production has weakened. You’d think cheap, bountiful, and affordable energy would be a godsend, but fixations on climate change and a green energy agenda have discouraged much-needed investment in America’s energy and gas space. President Biden will bear the responsibility for this underinvestment.

Oil prices hover around the $ 72 per barrel level as investors assess the possibility of future lockdowns. If we bypass them, oil supplies will be even tighter despite the false perception of sufficient supply. Demand numbers will jump straight into the new year.

Meanwhile, according to data from consultancy Rystad Energy, the third-quarter oil and gas reinvestment rate was 46% and below the historic average of 130%, in part because the industry fears news. regulations, new taxes and a hostile political environment. The Wall Street Journal noted that the Biden administration and its climate czar John Kerry have pressured banks and financial institutions to reduce their liabilities to US oil and gas companies and join a “Banking Alliance Net-Zero “which makes investing in US Oil and Gas less attractive. Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase signed this alliance, and I know of at least one energy company where his bank asked him to close his account in order to reduce the carbon footprint.

Additionally, fears of increased regulation and the global drive to move away from fossil fuels, global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 have fallen to their lowest level in 75 years, according to Rystad Energy. Depletion rates in global oil production pose significant upside price risks as global oil production capacity declines. Globally, there is a 10% depletion rate of nearly 2 million barrels of oil per day, and because the United States has withdrawn from its role in recent years as the largest producer of non-OPEC oil, it is less likely that this can be fulfilled. .

Sadly, we should learn the lessons of the fallout from the global climate crusade in Europe, which has driven its heating bills and electricity costs to record highs. There are short-sighted energy policies that have raised very real concerns about its ability to provide heat and electricity when winter sets in deep. Europe’s rush to ditch fossil fuels has pushed energy costs to record highs. It has also made the entire continent more dependent on Russia for supplies, and it allows Russia to spread its terrors with a build-up of troops along the border with Ukraine. Russia has taken advantage of this situation because it realizes that Europe cannot afford to impose sanctions on its energy sector. After all, that could mean Russia could cut off its supplies.

At the same time, due to the shortage of traditional fossil fuels in places like Europe and China, they have been forced to burn even dirtier fuel sources to keep their economy and their lights on. The green power advantage that they thought they would gain by shutting down natural gas production fields and switching to wind and solar and canceling natural gas projects actually led to a situation where they burned down. dirtier fuels than they would have burned if there hadn’t been. has been this obsession with stopping the use of oil and gas, especially before they have viable replacements.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While wind and solar are going to be a big part of our energy future, the facts show that it is not ready for prime time. The world currently does not have the technology to replace oil and gas with wind, solar, or other alternative energy sources. While we would all like the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050, the reality is that the path we are on will make that almost impossible. The only thing we are successful in doing is increasing the cost of traditional forms of energy and squeezing the poor and the middle class.

LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Phil Flynn is a senior energy analyst at PRICE Futures Group and a contributor to Fox Business Network. He is one of the world’s leading market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management information in the global oil, gasoline and global markets. energy. His accurate and timely forecasting has become in great demand by industry and media around the world and his impressive career spans almost three decades, garnering attention with his market calls and energetic personality as a writer of The Energy Report. You can contact Phil by phone at (888) 264-5665 or by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/oil-100-2022-gas-biden-energy-us-independence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos