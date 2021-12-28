Britain’s most dangerous inmate dies in ‘underground glass box’ after losing appeal





One of Britain’s most dangerous prisoners, Robert Maudsley, died in a glass cellar underground after a Christmas plea for freedom was rejected.

Called Britain’s Hannibal cannibal, the 68-year-old man was told this week that he would be imprisoned in his glass cell until he died and that he could no longer appeal the decision, The Daily Star reported.

The appeal allowed Maudsley to spend the rest of his imprisonment with the general public, but the chief ruled that he was too dangerous to mingle with prisoners and guards at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

He will spend 23 hours of his life locked in a glass box beneath the prison, with concrete plates, tables and chairs made of compressed cardboard, and bolted toilets and washbasins. floor.

An official said, “I was notified last month that it was not possible, but I was dissatisfied with the decision and wanted to spend Christmas with other people, but I was finally told that it was not possible.

“To be alone for a long time does something to you. He’s not okay and he can’t take the risk he can.

“They simply can’t take risks.”

The Maudsleys dungeon was built in 1983 and is a specially built 5.5m x 4.5m space with bulletproof glass cages.

In his letter he wrote: What’s the use of imprisoning me 23 hours a day? Why bother feeding me and telling me to exercise for an hour a day? Who am I really at risk?

As a result of current treatment and confinement, I think we should truly look forward to the potential for psychological breakdown, mental illness and suicide.

Why can’t I have a parrot instead of the flies, cockroaches and spiders I currently have? I love it and promise not to eat it?

Why can’t I have a television in my cell to watch and learn from the world? Why can’t I listen to beautiful classical music with a music tape?

I ask for a simple cyanide capsule to take with me if the prison declines. And Robert John Maudsley’s problem can be solved quickly and easily.

Maudsley was first imprisoned at the age of 21 when he killed a man while working as a phalanx.

He was declared unfit for trial and imprisoned at Broadmoor Hospital.

Three years later, he and fellow inmate David Chisman barricaded the room where child molester David Francis was bound.

The two tortured and killed him before hanging the body for the guards to see.

He was then charged with manslaughter and transferred to the maximum security Wakefield Penitentiary, where he killed two other prisoners.

In 1978, Maudsley strangled to death 46-year-old Mr Darwood, who was imprisoned for the murder of his wife.

After hiding Darwoods’ body under his bed, he sneaked into the room of Bill Roberts, 56, who sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

He stabbed Roberts, cut off the skull with a makeshift dagger and slammed his head against a wall.

The prison was built for the murders that continued in prison. He will never be released.

The Ministry of Justice said it did not comment on the cases of individual prisoners.

