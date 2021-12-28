Justice Department Appoints New Temporary U.S. Attorney For Alaska





A podium adorned with the seal of the US Department of Justice is pictured on September 15, 2021 at the Federal Building in Anchorage. (Emily Mesner / DNA)

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed career federal lawyer John Kuhn as the senior federal law enforcement officer in Alaska on a temporary basis.

This is the first time since 2006 and the second time since statehood that the Justice Department has appointed a temporary US prosecutor for Alaska. The position is normally filled by a presidential candidate who is subject to confirmation by the United States Senate, and a United States Deputy Prosecutor has held the acting position since February.

Kuhn’s appointment was announced Monday by the US Department of Justice, which said he had previously served as a US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, as well as various national functions.

In a brief interview on Monday, Kuhn said he had literally done virtually everything an attorney can do in a US prosecutor’s office, including civilian labor, violent crime prosecutions, public corruption cases and public corruption. white collar crimes.

Kuhn has no connection to Alaska, and state attorneys contacted on Monday said the lack of local experience was unusual, if not unprecedented.

I think it’s somewhat unusual, Kuhn said, but it does happen on occasion (nationally) with these acting appointments.

President Joe Biden called for the resignation of Bryan Schroder, the former US prosecutor for Alaska, in February. Schroder was among 56 U.S. prosecutors who were asked to resign during the transition to the Biden administration, and he was replaced on an interim basis by Bryan Wilson, Alaska’s first deputy attorney.

Federal law prohibits Wilson from serving more than 300 days as an interim U.S. prosecutor, and that delay resulted in the appointment of Kuhns.

Former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions made similar temporary replacements across the country in 2018.

If Biden does not appoint a permanent U.S. attorney within 120 days, the U.S. District Court for Alaska may appoint a long-term, temporary replacement until a permanent U.S. attorney is appointed and confirmed.

Kuhn himself went through this process. Appointed United States attorney in Louisville, Kentucky several years ago, he was chosen by the judges as a long-term replacement and served for three years.

I don’t know what the future has in store for me in terms of duration, but I am ready for any eventuality, he said.

He said he expects to move to Alaska from Florida after the New Year.

Traditionally, US senators from Alaska suggest nominations for the president. In 2006, US Senator Ted Stevens was outraged when President George W. Bush’s administration appointed Nelson Cohen as a temporary replacement.

Eight days after Cohen was sworn in, the FBI raided state legislative offices during the early public stages of the VECO scandal. The United States prosecutor’s office recused itself from participating in the investigation, which ultimately lured Stevens.

Cohen served as a United States attorney until 2009, when he was replaced by Karen Loeffler.

Kuhn praised the work of the current federal prosecutors in Anchorage, calling them highly respected nationally.

He is a registered Democrat and when asked about his political leanings he said political affiliation plays no role in the work of the office.

I will say first and foremost that I am a lawyer in the career department of the Department of Justice. It is not a political appointment, he said.

