Scientists estimate record number of COVID cases in United States attributed to omicron variantExBulletin





Over the next month, scientists estimate that the United States could face a record 400,000 new cases every day fueled by the omicron variant. Hospitalizations in some regions are already on the increase.

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

Two figures show the dramatic increase in the pandemic. This month, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen sharply, reaching 200,000 per day. And in the coming month, scientists estimate the country could easily have a record high of over 400,000 cases per day.

Michaeleen Doucleff is NPR’s global health correspondent and told us this morning that different cities are affected differently.

MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Yeah, so Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle are all experiencing record breakouts. For example, Chicago recently recorded nearly 10,000 cases in one day. And in Washington, cases have more than quintupled in the past two weeks.

I spoke to Dr. Robert Wachter at the University of California at San Francisco. He estimates that around 1 in 20 people in this city are currently walking around with COVID and not even realizing it.

ROBERT WACHTER: So it’s quite shocking. If you were in a room with around 30 or 40 people, there’s almost a virtual certainty – around 90% chance – that one of them has COVID. And so it’s a little scary.

DOUCLEFF: Miami, Houston, and New Orleans are also experiencing strong surges.

INSKEEP: Well, I have to tell you, as a resident of Washington, DC, I can kind of say it anecdotally. I’m surrounded by people – our, you know, family and friends – we just get constant reports of positive tests or people who need to be quarantined because of a positive person near them. There are many more than in the past.

DOUCLEFF: Yeah.

INSKEEP: But let me ask you a question about the difference between positive tests and severe cases, hospitalizations. What is going on with them?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah. So in some cities, including New York, Washington, DC and Chicago, hospitalization rates are already on the rise, and this is expected to continue. But so far, hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases.

Robert Wachter told me that in San Francisco, doctors estimate that with delta they would have seen two to three times as many hospitalizations at this stage than with omicron.

INSKEEP: Why is that the case?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah. So at the moment, it looks like maybe two factors are at play. First, Americans are starting to become partially immune to SARS-CoV-2, whether through vaccinations or past infections. . The vaccine does not stop an omicron infection, but it does reduce the risk of hospitalization by about 70%. And with a booster, the protection is even higher. Second, you know, there’s growing evidence that omicron might cause slightly less severe disease than the delta variant.

Robert Wachter of UCSF says it’s not much less serious – maybe 10-20% – so a modest reduction.

WACHTER: If you’re a person with no immunity – no vaccination and no previous infection, or your previous infection was a year and a half ago and it was mild – you haven’t come out of the hostel. I mean, there is a reasonable chance that you will get really sick with omicron.

INSKEEP: So people who don’t have the protection of vaccination should always be concerned here.

DOUCLEFF: Yeah, absolutely. And remember, many hospitals in general are already overcrowded. They are understaffed. So even a smaller increase in hospitalizations could be crippling for hospitals and fatal for patients.

INSKEEP: What does that do to the debate over even more recalls?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah. So Israel announced last week that it would start giving the elderly and healthcare workers a fourth chance. But this weekend alone, the government canceled the campaign over data showing hospitalization rates with omicron are likely lower. And scientists fear that too many booster shots too quickly could backfire and cause the immune system to fall asleep or start ignoring SARS-CoV-2.

INSKEEP: A good reason to proceed with caution – Michaeleen, thank you very much.

DOUCLEFF: Thanks, Steve.

INSKEEP: This is NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff.

