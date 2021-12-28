US envoy tames Israeli excitement over visa waiver progress





U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides appeared to tame Israeli enthusiasm for progress toward adding the Jewish state to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

“See news in Israel on the visa waiver program. We still have a lot of work to do, ”Nides tweeted on Monday.

A senior Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Sunday that the Interior Ministry informed its US counterparts last week that Israel is easing restrictions on entry for US citizens of Palestinian origin at Ben-Gurion Airport. . The official said the move would tackle a key obstacle that has prevented Israel from becoming the 40th country to join the VWP.

Although no official entry ban exists for American Palestinians at Ben-Gurion Airport, in practice many are denied entry and others undergo lengthy and invasive security reviews by the service. Shin Bet security upon arrival.

It was not immediately clear what new mechanism would be put in place to make it easier for U.S. citizens of Palestinian descent to travel through Ben-Gurion Airport, and a Shin Bet spokesperson declined to detail the procedures for this. agency in the matter.

The policy will also not extend to the thousands of Palestinians who hold both US citizenship and Palestinian ID cards, the senior Israeli official said.

“@USambIsrael..,.! Pic.twitter.com/CUEcYq4zsZ

– Ayelet Shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) December 8, 2021

But to be included in the VWP, countries must grant reciprocal privileges to all U.S. passport holders at all points of entry into Israel, not just at Ben-Gurion Airport. It would also mean allowing thousands of American citizens living in the West Bank and Gaza to enter Israel visa-free, which Israeli authorities do not currently allow.

Nides avoided pointing out the apparent gaps that remain between the parties in his tweet, adding: “I am grateful to have a great partner for this in [Interior Minister] Ayelet shook. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves together to help Israel meet any demands. “

Shaked also sought to cover up any disagreement, tweeting, “Thank you @USambIsrael for your partnership and leadership on this important initiative. I am eager and optimistic to work together and make this change that so many people have been waiting to see.

Shaked – who told The Times of Israel last month that Israel would be added to the VWP by early 2023 – informed Nides last week of Israel’s decision to ease restrictions at Ben-Gurion Airport, said the senior Israeli official said on Sunday.

A delegation from the US Department of Homeland Security is due to arrive in Israel next month for meetings with its Israeli counterparts aimed at advancing efforts to make Israel the 40th country in the US VWP.

Currently, in the absence of being part of the VWP, US law requires Israelis to apply for a visa before traveling to the United States – a process that often takes months, as it requires making an appointment at the embassy. of the United States for a background. interview, during which consular staff seek to ensure that inbound travelers do not seek to remain in the United States indefinitely. If an applicant passes the interview process, they must submit their passport to the embassy, ​​and it usually takes at least several weeks before they are returned with a visa inside.

The schedule has been extended further due to the pandemic, with some Israelis reporting that the only appointments available at the embassy are for one year.

For years, Israeli officials have sought to convince U.S. administrations to add the country to the visa waiver program, but in addition to granting reciprocity to all U.S. citizens, including Palestinians, the move will oblige Israel. reduce its visa refusal rate from the current rate. from 4.5% to 3%, while granting the United States access to Israeli criminal records in order to process visa applications from citizens with criminal records – which will require Knesset legislation.

The past few months, however, have given the Israelis cause for optimism. During a White House meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August, US President Joe Biden said he asked his staff to work on adding Israel to the VWP.

