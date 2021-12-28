France, Germany and Greece announce new restrictions, while UK and Australia (yet)





The arrival of a more contagious but potentially less lethal strain of the coronavirus omicron has forced national governments to make strong calls on whether to relax or tighten rules on holidays. New Year’s Eve.

Athenians wear masks as Greece tightens restrictions on coronavirus.

Anadolu Agency Key Facts via Getty Images

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 indoors and 5,000 people outdoors until January 17th, and telecommuting will be mandatory three days a week if possible.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will not implement new coronavirus restrictions before the new year, while Health Minister Sajid Javid has urged the public to voluntarily take steps such as celebrating outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor spaces. urged, the Guardian reported.

From January 3 to 16, the Greek government will require bars and restaurants to close until midnight, limit tables to six and nightlife establishments not allowing standing customers, Reuters reported.

Australia recorded its first death from Omicron on Monday, but health officials have decided not to enforce the new restrictions, saying the surge in Omicron infections has not burdened hospitals, Reuters reported.

Germany has limited private gatherings for people who have been vaccinated to up to 10, closed clubs and discos, and the city of Hamburg implemented a 1 a.m. curfew on New Year’s Eve, Reuters reported.

In Canada, the response to omicrons varies from region to region. British Columbia has banned all organized indoor gatherings, including New Year’s Eve parties, weddings and funerals, from December 23 to January 18, while Saskatchewan is extending its current public health order through the end of January. CTV News reported that it would only require people attending indoor public gatherings to wear masks.

A woman in a mask is walking on Westminster Bridge near the landmark of the Central London Eye. [+] London 2 March 2020. – The British Prime Minister chaired an emergency COBRA meeting on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK rose to 40. (Photo by Daniel LEAL/AFP ) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images main background

The coronavirus Omicron strain quickly became the dominant strain in many parts of the world, accounting for 73.2% of cases in the United States, leading to a shortage of the most successful Covid treatment for Omicron. Researchers working independently in the UK, Scotland and South Africa have found that Omicron is less likely to send people to hospitals, The New York Times reports. Nevertheless, the emergence of Omicron in Greece coincided with an increase in hospitalizations large enough for the government to consider turning to private hospitals for assistance, Reuters reported.

key quote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the coronavirus will not have a Christmas break.

big number

9,284. It set a new record for the country in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded by Greece on Monday.

read more

France PM Castex announced new measures to delay Omicron, but schools will reopen as planned (France 24)

Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions in UK before New Year (The Guardian)

Australia records first Omicron death, authorities adhere to reopening plans (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharysmith/2021/12/27/global-covid-crackdowns-france-germany-greece-announce-new-restrictions-uk-australia-wont-yet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

