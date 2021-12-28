London Covid: Up-to-date infection data for 33 boroughs in the UK with 143 deaths over Christmas weekend





The figures show that 143 people have died over the Christmas weekend, with the UK reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Christmas day.

The latest official government data focused on the UK shows 113,628 cases on Christmas and 103,893 on Boxing Day after reporting delays during the holidays.

This surpasses the previous high recorded on 23 December and sets the record for England’s highest daily total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

143 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, 36 of them in London.

Coronavirus cases in the Borough of London in the last 7 days (December 27) (Image: Flourish)

The 143 deaths reported on January 27 are the total of deaths that would have been reported in the UK between December 25 and 27.

As of 8:00 am on December 27, a total of 8,474 people in the UK were hospitalized for COVID-19.

In London, on the same day, 2,640 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, up 45% per week and the highest since 22 February.

London’s secondary peak was 7,917 on January 18th.

The first vaccinations were administered on Christmas 955.

The data was released as the UK New Year’s Eve plans were approved.

According to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is increasing, but not rapidly.

Mr Hopson said: Trust leaders are currently monitoring hospital admissions data very closely.

Talking with CEOs this morning, I get the feeling that admissions are increasing, but not dramatically.

Of particular interest is how many CEOs are talking about the number of asymptomatic patients who test positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for other reasons.

Currently, the Trust does not report many patients with respiratory problems of the Covid type that require critical care or require significant increases in oxygen use. Both were seen at the peak of the Delta variant last January.

Therefore, we must be careful about over-interpreting current COVID-19 hospitalization data.

As the rate of infection in the Covid community increases dramatically due to Omicron, there will be even more incidental cases of Covid in hospitals.

Here is a full breakdown by borough, from the highest to the lowest rate per 100,000 population.

Data are presented as the number of total cases (those who have at least one positive COVID-19 test result) over the most recent 7 days and as a percentage per 100,000 people.

Rambes 3,014.50 (9,701 cases)

Wansworth 2,867.20 (9,454 cases)

Southwark 2,670.80 (8,547 cases)

Lewis Ham 2,552.20 (7,792 cases)

Hammersmith & Fulham 2,485.50 (4,562 cases)

Hackney & City of London 2,471.90 (7,215 cases)

Islington 2,311.80 (5,736 cases)

Haringay 2,264.60 (6,032 cases)

Merton 2,219.40 (4,582 cases)

Greenwich 2,205.60 (6,375 cases)

Tower Hamlet 2,097.50 (6,963 cases)

Sutton 2,068.80 (4,297 cases)

Bromley 2,067.90 (6,881 cases)

Croydon 2,059.60 (8,003)

Bexley 2,002 (4,991)

Woldam Forest 1,975.20 (5,470 cases)

Richmond upon Thames 1,974.40 (3,912 cases)

Sea ice 1,945.50 (5,071 cases)

Kensington and Chelsea 1,940.50 (3,044)

Barking & Dagenham 1,848.60 (3,958 cases)

Camden 1,826.40 (5,105 cases)

Westminster 1,774.30 (4,788)

Kingston upon Thames 1,771.80 (3,174 cases)

Ealing 1,732.10 (5,895)

Newham 1,695.10 (6,022 cases)

Brent oil 1,665.60 (5,459 cases)

Red Bridge 1,632.20 (4,989 cases)

Enfield 1,624.50 (5,419)

Barnett 1,571 (6,269 cases)

Hounslow 1,530.70 (4,160 cases)

Harrow 1,416.00 (3,573)

Healing Dawn 1,323.60 (4,090 cases)

