U.S. military strikes have fallen 54% in Biden’s first year compared to Trump’s last

President Joe Biden’s decision to end the US war in Afghanistan ended in disaster: a drone strike that killed 10 innocent civilians, including children. But a new report reveals that those airstrikes, on the whole, declined significantly in Biden’s first year.

“The biggest result is that Biden has dramatically reduced US military action around the world,” the Airwars watch group said in the report released Wednesday. This, in turn, resulted in “a much lower number of civilians who would have been killed by the US strikes.”

The U.S. military overall carried out 439 airstrikes in 2021, a drop of 54% from the previous year under former President Donald Trump, according to Airwars data.

The group said the largest drop was in Yemen, where there were no officially declared strikes in 2021, down from 18 in 2020. Airstrikes also fell 88% in Somalia, where the United States. United has fought for years an insurgency linked to al-Qaeda, as well as 71% in Iraq and Syria, reflecting the military defeat of the Islamic State.

The vast majority of military strikes under Biden took place in Afghanistan before US forces left in August. Excluding those attacks, the United States has only declared 67 airstrikes, Airwars said, citing official US military data.

The caveat is that this is official data that does not include, for example, the CIA covert strikes. But it does reflect what has been reported as a broad review of US military actions around the world.

A month after starting Biden’s presidency, Insider reported that there had been no apparent drone strikes or large-scale military action, in stark contrast to his predecessor, which began his administration with a botched raid. in Yemen who killed an 8-year-old American. citizen.

The New York Times later revealed that the White House had cut back on drone strikes as part of a broad policy review.

Drones had been one of the most controversial aspects of the administration of former President Barack Obama, killing dozens of civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan as part of the US war against the Taliban. Before stepping down, Obama imposed further restrictions on when and where such strikes took place. He also signed an executive order requiring civilian deaths to be reported to Congress, a move Trump overturned.

Daphne Eviatar, director of security and human rights at Amnesty International, told Insider that the reduction in airstrikes “is a very encouraging sign that the Biden administration is trying to reduce the catastrophic impact of the war on civilians “.

But she warned it was too early to say if this reflects a definitive change in policy. And, she said, we cannot forget the past.

“We have unfortunately seen a huge increase in airstrikes and civilian casualties under the Trump administration, and the US government cannot condone what happened,” Eviatar said. “Moving forward will require looking back, learning from the past and making amends.”

