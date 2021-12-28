USA names David Quinn coach John Vanbiesbrouck GM for non-NHL Olympics





David Quinn was supposed to be Mike Sullivan’s coaching assistant for the United States men’s hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

After the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing, Quinn is now the coach of the United States and John Vanbiesbrouck is the last USA Hockey first quarter GM to plan B for other Olympics without the best players. hockey world.

“To be appointed head coach under these circumstances is bittersweet in some ways,” Quinn said on a video call Monday. “We were all hoping the NHL guys would go, but to be named the head coach of the 2022 Olympic team is an incredible honor.

Quinn, 55, was the only member of the initial coaching staff not currently working in the NHL. He has coached the New York Rangers for the past three seasons after five years at Boston University.

Internationally, Quinn recently coached for the United States as an assistant at the 2016 world championships and also served on that tournament’s staff in 2007 and 2012.

“All of these opportunities for me have prepared me for this,” Quinn said.

Instead of an American roster comprising Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, Vanbiesbrouck will be tasked with tapping into the ranks of European colleges and professional leagues, as was done in 2018.

“He certainly has the best control over the overall American player pool,” USA Hockey general manager Pat Kelleher said of Vanbiesbrouck. “He’s been involved with the NHL and our NHL people involved for the 2022 Olympic team, so no one better to serve as our team’s GM than John Vanbiesbrouck, who can take what we’ve done so far. to go forward.

Vanbiesbrouck is the third person to take charge of preparations for the Olympic roster after Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin replaced Stan Bowman, who resigned after an investigation revealed he had played a Leading role in mismanaging the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault allegations in 2010. Guerin stepped down when the NHL pulled out.

“This turn of events, we have to get down to business and we have to get to work quickly in selecting our team,” said Vanbiesbrouck.

Vanbiesbrouck has been Assistant General Manager of Hockey Operations for USA Hockey for the past 3 years. A member of the American Hockey Hall of Fame who played 953 NHL games as a goaltender from 1981 to 2002, Vanbiesbrouck resigned his position as general manager and coach of a junior hockey team in 2003 after using a racial slur to describe defenseman Trevor Daley, who is black.

When hiring Vanbiesbrouck in 2018, Kelleher said the organization looked into this incident and said: “He sees it as a terrible situation, a terrible mistake – something that has helped him change it for the better.” Vanbiesbrouck apologized at the time, adding: “It’s not who I am. It doesn’t define me as a person and I have no prejudices in me, and it will never happen again.”

Former Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is expected to be behind the bench for Canada, replacing back-to-back Stanley Cup winner Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is seen as the top contender for GM after Hockey Canada used an international tune-up tournament in Moscow to put together an Olympic save plan without presence of NHL.

Quinn and Vanbiesbrouck have spoken to each other every day since the NHL pulled out of the Olympics. “Jean and [I] kind of hastily shifted gears once it got official and started to focus on the current pool of players that we’re going to be able to tap into, ”Quinn said.

This group could include players from the American Hockey League and ECHL, but only those who are not under contract with an NHL organization. Vanbiesbrouck said “From the goal we’re going to be strong” and mentioned that there are candidates from the roster who played college hockey last year and are now professionals.

So instead of 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, the United States could have University of Michigan product Strauss Mann as top goalie in Beijing. Mann has a 1.75 goals against average and .932 save percentage in 12 games this season in the Swedish Hockey League.

Beyond goaltenders, Quinn said he has known many of the new roster players well since their transition to the NCAA. As for trying to convince current college players to go to the Olympics, he’s up for that challenge as well, although it won’t be easy.

“These circumstances are very different from when you recruit a varsity athlete: leaving the team in the middle of the season and with the COVID situation, Quinn said.“ There are a lot of obstacles, a lot of obstacles, but I think everyone wants to play the olympics. We just have to make sure we’re going through the right channels and going through the right process to make sure we have the right people and the right team. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/32947685/us-names-david-quinn-coach-john-vanbiesbrouck-gm-no-nhl-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos