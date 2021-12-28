No “panic”, but Covid to “overwhelm” some American hospitals: Biden





Washington President (AFP) Joe Biden said on Monday that some US hospitals could be “overwhelmed” by Covid cases, but the country is generally well prepared for the latest wave and Americans should not panic.

In a virtual meeting hosted by the White House with several state governors and prominent health advisers, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial Covid outbreak. -19 in 2020 or the delta surge this year.

“Omicron is a source of concern, but it shouldn’t be a source of panic,” he said.

Tests are more widely available, and mass vaccinations mean that for many people, infections do not lead to serious illness.

“Because there have been so many vaccinations and booster shots, we are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as much as before,” he said. “The Americans, America have made progress. Things are better.”

But “with the increase in cases we still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people and we are seeing hospitalizations increasing,” he said. There are “hospitals in some places that are going to be overloaded both in terms of equipment and staff.”

Biden acknowledged that despite increases in testing capacity, this is still not enough.

“Seeing how difficult it was for some people to take a test this weekend shows that we still have work to do,” he said.

In addition to expanding free testing sites, the administration is pushing for more home testing kits, Biden said. “There weren’t any when we took office. None. Now we have eight (brands) in the market,” he said.

As part of this effort, the government is purchasing 500 million home tests to distribute to Americans.

“It’s not enough. It’s clearly not enough. If we had known, we would have gone stronger, faster,” he said. “We must do more.”

The United States has suffered a higher pandemic toll than any nation on Earth, with more than 816,000 recorded Covid deaths and 52 million cases.

AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211227-no-panic-but-covid-to-overrun-some-us-hospitals-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos