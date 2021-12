Flu makes a comeback in US after unusual gap year

American flu season has come as planned after a gap year

27 December 2021, 23:23

Flu season in the United States has arrived as expected after a year off, with an increase in flu hospitalizations and two child deaths reported.

Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures school closures, distancing, masks and canceled trips have prevented the spread of the flu, or because that the coronavirus has sort of ruled out other viruses.

It’s shaping up to be a more normal flu season, said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illness for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Child deaths, said Brammer, are sadly what we would expect when influenza activity resumes. It’s a sad reminder of how bad the flu is.

During the exceptionally mild flu season last year, a child died. In contrast, 199 children died from the flu two years ago and 144 the year before.

In the most recent data, the most intense influenza activity has occurred in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, and the number of states with high influenza activity has increased from three to seven. In released CDC figures On Monday, states with high influenza activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

The type of virus circulating this year tends to cause the greatest amount of serious illness, especially in the elderly and the very young, Brammer said.

The flu hiatus last year made planning for this year’s flu shot more difficult. So far, it looks like what’s circulating is in a slightly different subgroup than the vaccine targets, but it’s really too early to know if that will blunt the vaccine’s effectiveness, Brammer said.

We have to see what the impact of these small changes will be, ”said Brammer. The flu shot is your best way to protect yourself against the flu.

There are early signs that fewer people are getting the flu shot compared to last year. With hospitals already strained by COVID-19, getting the flu shot and taking other precautions is more important than ever, Brammer said.

Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick, ”said Brammer. “If you get the flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent serious illness and help you stay out of the hospital.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

