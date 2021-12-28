UK weather forecast: more snow to come after ‘tropical’ oil brings heat to UK





The UK Meteorological Agency will face more snow in January after a mild week that could lead to record temperatures on New Year’s Eve, the UK Meteorological Agency predicts mercury could reach as high as 15 degrees Celsius.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

New Year’s Eve weather ‘very mild’

Brits have been warned to carry their winter coats on hand as more snow may fall in January after a refreshing New Year’s Eve.

It was an unsettling December, with a mix of storms, sub-zero temperatures and unusually mild weather.

And the mercury is expected to rise over the next few weeks, which could be the hottest New Year’s Eve on record before more snow falls.

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that there was no snow in the country on December 25, but this year it was officially a ‘White Christmas’, and winter temperatures are expected to return in January.

“More snow is likely, especially in the first half of January,” said James Madden of Execta Weather Forecast.

Maps from WXCharts show that temperatures could drop to minus 3 degrees on Monday and Tuesday in most of England and Wales early next week.

Previously, the Bureau of Meteorology had stated that New Year’s Eve temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees, but that would exceed the previous high of 14.8 degrees on December 31, 2011.

On New Year’s Eve, temperatures can reach up to 15 degrees (

video:

WX chart)

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The temperature could be that value, as the temperature is 14.8 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve and it’s from 2011 and the temperature is expected to be 14-15 degrees.”

Dewhurst also said the weather will be “on the mild side” throughout the week.

“We will see above-average temperatures at this time of the year across the country for the rest of this week,” he added.

The mild weather will continue in the future

“The average temperature in the UK at this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward, we’re expecting a high of around 12-14C, probably 15C locally at one or two points, much higher than that. Average.”

But Mr Dewhurst warned that the British wouldn’t get out of season sun.

“It’s not going to be clear skies all this week,” he said.

Snow is due to return to England in January (

video:

Dad)

“There will be occasional clouds, strong winds and heavy rain, especially across the north and west of England.

“It’s all being propelled by low-pressure systems moving across the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in milder air and wetter weather.”

He also pointed out that there are no weather warnings, but parts of the UK will be affected by strong winds later in the week.

“There can be occasional strong winds in the south and west as we move for a week,” he said.

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

Many areas will start to be overcast, raining or showering, and some areas will be heavy. It will become clearer from the west and drier, but strong winds will blow from the south. A patch of frozen fog is slowly clearing up in northwest Scotland with some sunshine after the onset of frost.

Tonight:

Frosty and foggy in the north. More rain and strong winds move northeast across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and later southwest Scotland. It is getting very mild in the southwest.

Wednesday:

It will continue to rain in the northeast, with some rain in the northwest and windy potential for a while. Clouds are clearing across parts of the South, Central and Eastern parts of the country, becoming brighter and very mild.

Views from Thursday to Saturday:

It is very mild. It’s unsettling with rain and strong wind spells, but there are also some dry, bright interludes. The heaviest and most persistent rains fall on the western hills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-forecast-more-snow-25797861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos