Apple Store Closures Pass 20 Today Across United States As COVID Cases Rise [Updated]





As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the number of Apple retail stores in the United States that are temporarily closed today has surpassed 20. Not all closures are related to the virus, with five stores closed in Washington state due to inclement weather.

The latest top establishments to close include Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC, Apple Century City in Los Angeles, and Apple Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Apple also has six stores temporarily closed in Texas, in addition to three in Ohio, two in Virginia, two in Georgia and a handful more.

The full list of locations temporarily closed today on Apple’s website:

Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC Apple Century City in Los Angeles, CA Apple Beverly Center in Los Angeles, CA Apple Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA Apple Baybrook in Friendswood, TX Apple First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, TX Apple Highland Village in Houston , TX Apple Memorial City in Houston, TX Apple Willowbrook Mall in Houston, TX Apple The Woodlands in the Woods, TX Apple Crocker Park in Westlake, OH Apple Eton in Woodmere, OH Apple Summit Mall in Akron, OH Apple Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA Apple Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, VA Apple Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, GA Apple Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA Apple Saddle Creek in Germantown, TN Apple The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, FL Apple Pheasant Lane in Nashua, NH Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, MD

Five Washington state stores are also closed today due to inclement weather:

Apple Alderwood in Lynnwood, WA Apple Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA Apple Southcenter in Tukwila, WA Apple Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, WA Apple University Village in Seattle, WA

Apple has not commented on the closures, but said many temporarily closed stores continue to serve customers with orders placed for pickup or same day delivery. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that many store closures were due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among employees.

“We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health metrics to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple told Bloomberg earlier this month, adding that it remains committed to comprehensive health metrics. and security. Several other Apple retail stores that were temporarily closed this month have since reopened.

Update: Apple has also closed its major retail stores in New York City due to COVID-19 cases, including its locations on Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and World Trade Center, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/27/20-apple-stores-closed-in-us-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos