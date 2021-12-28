France announces new COVID restrictions as the UK promises no action against the UK until 2022





The French government has announced new COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but has failed to impose drastic restrictions ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Bottom line: the UK government won’t introduce new restrictions in the UK until the new year. France will require people to work from home three days a week and ban eating in public places. We’d like to re-open and hold a political rally ahead of the presidential election. Unrestricted.

Starting next week, large-scale events will be limited to 2,000 indoors and 5,000 outdoors.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said during the concert that people would be asked to sit down and customers would not be allowed to stand up in the bar.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said no further restrictions will be introduced in the UK before the new year as the number of cases is skyrocketing due to the omicron variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

New daily infections in the UK are over 100,000, and hospital admissions on Christmas are more than 70% higher than a week ago.

“Of course in the new year we will see if further action is needed, but at least until then we won’t do anything,” Javid said.

“People have to be careful as the New Year celebrations approach.”

But the country has been divided in its approach to the crisis as nightclubs have been closed in other parts of the UK and gathering restrictions have been imposed in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

New infections in the UK peaked on December 24, with more than 122,000, led by Omicron.

Overall, the UK reported 148,003 deaths in the 28 days after testing positive and 12.2 million testing positive during the pandemic.

Thousands of people in the UK line up for additional shots on Christmas. (AP: Gareth Fuller/PA) Learn more about the spread of COVID-19: France’s measures last for three weeks, but schools close by 2022 It is scheduled to open in the beginning.

In France, starting next week, eating and drinking on public transport, including movie theaters, theaters, sports facilities and long-distance routes, will be banned.

He added that it would make it mandatory for employees who are able to work from home to work at least three days a week.

He said the new rules will be in effect for at least three weeks.

The move comes after France became the first country in the pandemic to record more than 100,000 virus infections per day.

More than 1 in 100 people in Paris tested positive last week. (AP: Michelle Euler)

The new measure is less stringent than a nationwide night curfew in December last year.

Castex has laid out basic recommendations for New Year’s Eve, including all “common sense” actions, including avoiding big parties and dinners, wearing a mask, ventilating the room, and getting tested for COVID-19.

He confirmed that the school would return to school on January 3, and said that, for democratic reasons, political rallies before the April presidential election will not be affected by the new rules.

The French government appears to be trying to balance the measures needed to keep the economy running while bailing out hospitals as the situation is complicated by the rapidly spreading variant of Omicron.

“We are in a race against time,” Castex said.

More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris area tested positive last week, according to the local health service.

Most of the new infections were related to the Omicron strain, which government experts predicted would dominate in France going forward.

Omicron could be Alpha and Delta’s love child, showing the virus is adapting.

As the world rushes to understand how Omicron will affect global control of COVID-19, a new study could change the shape of the virus again.

President Emmanuel Macroni is also wary of the impact on public opinion of the harsh measures he is expected to run for, with the presidential election less than four months away.

In stark contrast to last year’s situation, Castex stressed that the hospital’s intensive care unit is not saturated as more than 90% of French adults are fully vaccinated.

The government hopes to speed up the national booster campaign by reducing vaccination delays from four to three months after vaccination.

The government also introduced a bill to create a ‘vaccine pass’ that allows only vaccinated people to enter public places such as restaurants, bars and movie theaters.

The bill is expected to be discussed in the National Assembly next month.

