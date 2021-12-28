Should the United States impose covid-19 vaccines for domestic flights? Quartz





A rebound in travel over the Christmas holidays coupled with an increase in covid-19 cases linked to the omicron variant has caused staff shortages at a number of U.S. airlines, contributing to thousands of flight cancellations over the course of of the weekend.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled around the world yesterday (December 26), according to data from FlightAware, including 1,517 to or from the United States. Several airlines, including Delta, United and JetBlue, attributed the cancellations to a growing number of workers calling sick with covid-19.

Travel disruptions have reignited discussions about what more should be done to protect both staff and passengers on U.S. flights from the coronavirus. One approach is a vaccine mandate for domestic airline passengers, for which Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, expressed his support today. Since breakthrough cases seem to be more common with omicron, however, it is unclear how effective such a warrant would be.

Fauci expresses support for national vaccine mandate

International travelers are already required to show proof of vaccination to enter the United States, but Fauci said today that a warrant for American passengers traveling within the country may not be either. a bad idea. When you make vaccination a requirement, it’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated, he told MSNBC. If you want to do this with domestic flights, I think this is something that should be seriously considered.

Currently, US travelers are not required to test for covid-19 before flying within the country. Several Democratic lawmakers drew attention to this in a December 20 letter urging the Biden administration (pdf) to implement new requirements for passengers to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test before boarding. a domestic flight.

Biden said earlier this month he did not see the need for a vaccine warrant for domestic travel, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki on December 22 raised concerns about to the fact that it could delay flights. But she said the administration would put one in if the health impact was overwhelming.

Do cases of termination nullify the value of a mandate?

Over the past two years, U.S. airlines have updated their cleaning procedures and ventilation systems to prevent transmission of covid-19, and Fauci said over the weekend that those measures, coupled with masking requirements , should provide reasonable safety to passengers.

Yet omicron poses a new challenge for the airline industry. A leading medical adviser for IATA, the trade group representing global airlines, said on Dec. 21 that the variant doubled passengers’ risk of catching covid-19 on a flight. Supporters of a vaccination mandate for domestic travel argue the public health measure would better protect everyone on board and allay passenger concerns about the plane during the pandemic. An October Morning Consult poll found that 61% of Americans supported a vaccination warrant for domestic flights.

Given the prevalence of breakthrough infections with omicron, however, it is not yet clear that a national vaccine mandate would be the most effective way to counter transmission. After all, most airlines experiencing staff shortages already require their employees to be vaccinated.

