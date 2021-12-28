UK Covid News Live: Doctors fear there will be no new New Year’s curb amid protests in Germany





His remarks on Tuesday morning came as medical groups expressed concerns that hospitals could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The British Medical Association has warned that the current situation could have serious consequences for both patients and NHS staff.

The implementation of new regulations in Germany has sparked protests in cities and towns across the country.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states have reported record new daily coronavirus infections as pressure on testing centers calls for widespread use of rapid antigen testing.

45% increase in Covid patients hospitalized in London

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson has warned that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals has increased, but caution against misinterpreting the data.

He told BBC Breakfast last week that hospital admissions rose 27 per cent nationally and 45 per cent in London.

He said: At the previous peak, there were very serious elderly people who had serious respiratory problems and had to go to the intensive care unit.

The difference this time around is that there were quite a few patients who fell off their bikes and hit their heads or broke their legs and had no symptoms, but actually tested positive for coronavirus when they arrived.

Interestingly, the statistics we use don’t really differentiate between the two. Therefore, care must be taken not to overinterpret the data.

The bottom line is that we’re all still waiting to see because we don’t know exactly what will happen when Omicron meets the elderly and there was a lot of intergenerational mixing at Christmas. There has been a significant increase in the number of patients admitted to hospitals with serious omicron-related diseases.

1640687227 Corona 19 hospitalization under very close review’

Eustice acknowledged that the new strain of Omicron infection is increasing, but said there is evidence that it does not lead to the same level of hospital admissions as previous epidemics.

He said in an interview with the BBC Radio 4 Today program that what we know in South Africa is encouraging early on that hospitalizations are reduced and hospital stays are lower than in the previous variant.

At this time, we do not believe that the evidence supports more than one intervention we have made.

But obviously we need to look at this very closely. Because when hospitalizations start to increase significantly, more action needs to be taken.

1640686389 Nicola Sturgeon banned from Scottish pub chain

William Lees-Jones, who runs the JW Lees venue, has blacklisted Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh Labor Party leader Mark Drakeford. In northwest England and Wales, nightclubs have been targeted to contain the spread of Omicron.

William Lees-Jones Tweet: @JWLeesBrewery Christmas gift to the UK this year was to ban all of our pubs. @NicolaSturgeon @MarkDrakeford @SusanMichie @Zubhaque @Peston @neil_ferguson.

The joke tweet sent a pretty clear message that regulation is not welcome in the industry, with a video of a man being forcibly kicked out of a bar and rolling into a gutter.

ITV political editor Robert Peston and infectious disease expert Neil Ferguson were also on the list.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes earlier this week (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA).

/ PA Wire1640685772 NYE Clashes with Thousands of German Police After Cancellation

Thousands protested after Germany restricted private gatherings and banned spectators from public events ahead of New Year’s celebrations.

The German parliament also approved the mandatory vaccination for medical staff earlier this month.

Protests against COVID-19 measures have erupted across Germany in recent weeks and have often turned violent, injuring police and arresting protesters.

Police protest against government measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Dresden.

/ REUTERS1640685506NHS: Absence of staff could pose a bigger challenge to healthcare than Covid

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said staff absence could be a bigger problem for health care than patients needing treatment for COVID-19.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, he said: Currently, the level of employee absenteeism is on the rise, and a significant number of CEOs say they believe that employee absenteeism will be a bigger problem and a bigger challenge than the inevitable number. Visits of people in need of treatment due to Corona.

So what we’re seeing is that some hospitals are now requiring staff redeployed to fill the void left by staff who are absent due to COVID-19 in critical and essential services.

1640681331 More information from the British Medical Association

In a statement published in Sky News, the Doctors Association UK spoke of fears among its staff that the NHS would be overwhelmed by the staggering number of patients requiring critically ill beds and an increase in staff illness.

Despite the Vaccine Launch Booster program, DAUK believes the current restrictions are insufficient and is very concerned that the current situation could have serious consequences for both patients and NHS staff if left unchecked.

1640680726 But another expert says some countermeasures are needed…

Dr. Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, has called for “some measures” to contain the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A microbiology instructor said “a serious contagious virus” “is putting some people in the hospital very seriously, and some people are dying.”

She told LBC Radio:

“So there is a balance between economy and health, but they are not mutually exclusive. It is not one of the two.

“We really have to take the virus seriously. I’m not talking about a complete lockdown, I’m talking about some measures to stop the spread of this really terrible and disgusting virus. Right now.”

1640680636 Public Responsibility for Response to Omicrons – Professor John Bell

Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, supported the government’s decision not to impose new coronavirus restrictions on the UK before the new year.

Sir John said the public is “quite responsible” for the spread of Omicron variants.

“The health minister took advice and looked at the data,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today program. “I think his judgment is probably fine as to where we should go in a few days.”

“There are a lot of people who know that we are facing this huge wave of disease. The behavior of people in the UK, especially the UK, has a significant responsibility in terms of staying out and spending more time. There is a lot of exposure to the virus.

“If you look at the people on the street, the roads are quiet, and all that stuff. As we see how this develops, I think it will continue next week.”

Since the vaccination program began, John said the incidence of serious illness and deaths from illness have not increased.

“The horrific scene we saw a year ago (the intensive care unit was full and many died prematurely) is now history,” he said.

1640680500 Hospitality bosses don’t have a new pre-NY curb lifeline.

Hospitality bosses warmly welcomed the green light at the New Year’s party after ministers confirmed that no further Covid restrictions would be imposed in the UK before 2022.

Read Sajid Javid’s Monday announcement and his reaction here.

1640680238Good morning

good morning. Welcome to the live blog today. Stay up to date on all major developments throughout the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/uk-covid-latest-news-updates-new-year-restrictions-doctors-hospitalisations-germany-b974041.html

