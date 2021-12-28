



The governor said the Tories will study the time capsule and it will not be open on Monday.

Washington:

Workers dismantling the pedestal from a statue of a Confederate general on Monday discovered a copper box believed to have been buried 130 years ago, the second apparent time capsule unearthed at the site.

“They found him! Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted. “This is probably the time capsule that everyone was looking for.”

According to an 1887 newspaper article, a time capsule hidden in the base of the statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, contained relics such as buttons and bullets, Confederate currency, cards, a rare photo of assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in his coffin and other items.

A shoebox-sized container found in the base of the statue was opened by curators last week, but was clearly not the time capsule mentioned in the 1887 newspaper article.

The governor’s tweet was accompanied by photos of the copper box.

The statue of Lee in Richmond, Virginia, which was the capital of the South during the bloody conflict of 1861-65, was dismantled in September, one of many monuments to the pro-slavery Confederacy removed in recent months.

The first box found contained three waterlogged books, a photograph in a soggy cloth envelope, and a coin. The objects appeared to have been memorabilia left for posterity by some of the workers who erected the statue.

The time capsule found on Monday is about twice the size. Northam, the governor, said the Tories would study it and it would not be open on Monday.

The statue of Lee in Richmond became the subject of racial justice protests last year after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.

During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.

