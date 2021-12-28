British Scientist Says Omicron Is Not A Disease Like Early Covid Waves | Omicron Variant





Omicron is not a disease like the one we saw a year ago and the UK’s high covid mortality rate is now history, top immunologist says.

Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford and a government life science adviser, said hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks as omicrons spread throughout the population, but the disease appears to be less severe and many people have relatively short periods of time. hospital. Fewer patients need high-flow oxygen and the average hospital stay has been reduced to three days, he said.

Many scientists criticized the UK government’s decision not to introduce additional restrictions on COVID-19 ahead of New Year’s Eve, some described as the biggest gap between scientific advice and legislation since the start of the pandemic.

They expressed concern that while the omicron variant appears to be milder, it is highly contagious and could lead to a sharp rise in hospital numbers and deaths without intervention.

NHS provider Chris Hopson, chief executive officer, said it is still unclear what will happen when the rate of infection among older adults begins to rise. We’re all still waiting because there’s been a lot of intergenerational mixing during Christmas. We will see a significant increase in terms of the number of patients coming to hospitals with serious omicron-related diseases, he told the BBC Breakfast. .

The absence of NHS staff required to quarantine in Omicron is also straining health care, and experts predict that in a worst-case scenario, up to 40% of London’s staff could be absent.

We are now seeing a significant increase in employee absenteeism, and many top executives say they feel that employee absence will be a bigger problem and a greater challenge than the absolutely necessary number of employees. Hobson said he needed treatment because of the coronavirus.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the government is looking very closely at the level of hospitalization for COVID-19.

He acknowledged that infection rates with new strains of omicron are increasing, but said there is evidence that they do not have the same level of hospitalization as previous epidemics.

There is initial encouragement from what we know in South Africa that there are fewer hospitalizations and fewer hospital stays than the previous variant, he told the BBC.

At this time, we do not believe that the evidence supports more than one intervention we have made. But obviously we need to look at this very closely. Because when hospitalizations start to increase significantly, more action needs to be taken.

John Bell told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: The horrific scene a year ago, when intensive care units were full and saw many die prematurely, is now history. I think we should reassure them that it is possible. Continue.

He said the incidence of serious diseases and deaths from these diseases has essentially changed since we were all vaccinated during multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, including Delta and Omicron, he said.

He added that secluded streets over the past few weeks have shown that people take a great deal of responsibility in protecting themselves from the virus.

After the government announced on Monday that it would no longer introduce COVID-19 restrictions this year, Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, warned that the latest data were incomplete.

He warned that the latest case figures don’t include data on samples taken between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, and that in the coming weeks or so, it will become clear how the virus moved through the population during Christmas.

No one wants to live under tighter controls, but the public needs to realize that if we face serious hospitalization and mass disease problems, it will be worse than if authorities had acted sooner.

In a speech on Tuesday, Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said that people with the coronavirus should eventually be able to live normal lives as they did when they caught a cold.

This is a disease that does not go away. Ultimately, he told the BBC Breakfast that people who test positive for COVID-19 should be able to lead a normal life just like any other cold. If self-isolation rules are to cause covid-related suffering, we probably need to do so before it’s too late. Maybe not yet.

Hunter said Covid will one day be considered the cause of the common cold and will not justify reporting the number of cases per day. Once after Easter, of course, depending on what the disease was at the time, you may have to start looking at shrinkage, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/28/omicron-is-not-the-same-disease-as-earlier-covid-waves-says-uk-scientist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos