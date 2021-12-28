A year after Brexit: How welcome are Poles living in the UK now?





“I’m not going anywhere. I’m happy here and this is my home.”

Ewa Gluza came to the UK in August 2003, a year before Poland joined the European Union. Now that Britain is outside the bloc, she has no intention of going back.

“I remember right after the Brexit vote, ‘God, they don’t want us anymore,'” she says. “I remember people saying, ‘I want you to stay,’ when I went to work.”

Ewa, now 47 years old, is president of the Oxford Polish Association (OPA), an accountant at Oxford University’s Hertford College, and runs her own bookkeeping firm for self-employed, mostly Polish clients.

About 10% of her Polish bookkeeping clients have returned home after Brexit. This includes cleaners, health workers, and people under construction.

“Of course a lot of people are going back now. One reason is Brexit, but the other is because they have parents to take care of. Of course some people, especially workers, have lost their jobs due to the epidemic. Some go back and see what happened. Poland Things have been pretty good,” he told Euronews.

There is no reason to leave’

In the years after the UK voted in favor of Brexit, we have seen many EU citizens returning home, a trend accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest figures, there are tens of thousands more left than those who arrived in 2020. This is an increase of nearly 40% compared to the previous year.

The largest ethnic group, the Poles, is no exception. Official figures show that the UK’s population has plummeted from over 1 million in 2017 to 738,000 in 2020.

However, some are skeptical of its accuracy. Polish journalist Jakub Krupa said: “This figure also feels a bit odd, given that the Ministry of Interior has submitted 1.1 million applications to the EU Settlement Plan from Poland.”

The fact that so many people wanted to stay in the UK is not surprising given how fixed they are in the community. Ewa Gluza says that when Poland joined the EU, OPA established Polish schools with about 20 students. There is currently a waiting list of around 250 people.

“We established (OPA) to engage with the community here and not outside. We wanted to promote our culture and teach people how to live in England. We enjoy afternoon tea and Christmas dinners. Some families still speak the language. I struggle with barriers and watch Polish TV, but it’s very rare now.

“Most families here in England have decided that there is no reason to leave now. Sometimes the children do not want to go.”

unstable state

But staying in the UK after Brexit has not been straightforward. Although the divorce agreement gave them the right to remain, EU nationals had to apply for residency through the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme.

Krzysia Balinska, coordinator of the Polish Migrants Organize for Change (POMOC), said the difficulties faced by many played a role in the decision to leave the UK and return to their homeland.

“A major problem for Polish people after Brexit is the lack of clarity about their EU settlement plans. Even those who have received settlement status from the Ministry of the Interior face difficulties that did not exist before Brexit. You must prove your identity.

The lack of physical evidence of residency (which only exists digitally) exacerbated the problem, Balinska says. This also caused problems for people on the border. Some are rejected or sent to detention centers, especially when people travel with documents other than those listed in their digital state.

“There are many people who didn’t apply on time because the government failed to communicate culturally and linguistically appropriate information,” she said, adding that some leave because of other administrative problems or for family reasons.

business problem

For some Poles, if Brexit made them consider the future, COVID-19 has decided for them. Krzystof Dworny, 51, runs a mini taxi company in London and has lived in the UK for 15 years. He told Euronews that many Polish-run companies went bankrupt.

“I barely survived because I contracted with a big company in Poland. The whole tourism industry has collapsed throughout COVID-19 and they are still robbing people by forcing them to do PCR tests. If this continues, tourism will not recover. no see.” he said

Krzystof’s business is also complicated by Britain’s strict post-Brexit immigration regime. The labor shortage is also affecting his sector, but given the poor UK-EU relationship, he sees it as unlikely that the government will extend the visa system to allow Poles and other Europeans to re-enter.

“They will ask for help and bring drivers and other workers from the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc.,” he said. “Now they are drowning and need help. But when they get help, they’re like always, ‘Get out of our country’. and will be grateful.”

The massive influx of EU workers to the UK was one of the main reasons people voted for Brexit. Ironically, some sectors find it difficult to replace the departed Poles.

“There is a huge shortage of builders right now, because I call the architects almost every day and can’t find them. They also have to pay more now. It’s expensive and will continue to happen in the future. Visa process” Oxford said. says Ewa Gluza of

She believes the UK visa offer for HGV drivers this winter should be expanded to include other sectors.

Welcome — or not welcome?

Another factor cited for the departure of the Poles from Britain is the nature of Brexit itself. The UK is no longer part of the EU.

“People who left because of Brexit did not want to be restricted from being outside the European Union when they had the opportunity to return home or find work elsewhere in Europe where there is more respect for workers.” says Krzystof Dworny.

It is clear that the degree of warm welcome and assimilation experienced by Ewa Gluza is not universally shared.

The phrase ‘we want you to stay’ used by her Oxford co-workers after the Brexit vote is famously used by then Prime Minister Theresa May when the rights of EU citizens living in the UK were questioned in the aftermath.

However, as Home Secretary, May has instigated policies that many promote a culture of hostility towards immigrants. POMOC’s Krzysia Balinska says this extends to Poles in Britain today as well.

“The government does not send a comprehensive message to EU citizens that increase discrimination in the workplace and other public places. This is part of the hostile environment that UK institutions create against all migrants.”

