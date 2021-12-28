US, Russia prepare for security talks on January 10 amid tensions in Ukraine





Russian and American flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad region, Russia, March 27, 2019. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov / File Photo

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

US confirms three rounds of likely talks with RussiaTalks on January 10, 12 and 13 Russia wants to discuss security guarantees says it also wants to raise concerns

WASHINGTON / MOSCOW, December 28 (Reuters) – U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on January 10 to discuss concerns over their respective military activities and deal with growing tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration announced the date on Monday evening and said Russia and NATO are also expected to hold talks on January 12, with a larger meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries scheduled. for January 13.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the dates on Tuesday and said he hoped talks with the United States in Geneva would launch a process that would give Moscow further security guarantees from the United States. West.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Such guarantees are a long-standing demand by Moscow, which has alarmed the West by massing tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in the past two months.

The Jan. 12 NATO meeting would be held in Brussels, Ryabkov said, while the Jan. 13 talks would involve the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which includes the United States and its NATO allies, as well as Russia, Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states.

CONCERNS ON THE TABLE

The deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine has raised fears in the West that Moscow, which seized Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has since supported separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, is ready. to a new attack.

Russia has denied plans for the attack, but said it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

Moscow, concerned about what it says is Western rearmament of Ukraine, said it wants legally binding guarantees that NATO will not expand further east and that certain offensive weapons would not be deployed in Ukraine or other neighboring countries. Read more

The US administration has promised economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine. He says he cannot promise that a sovereign state like Ukraine would never join NATO.

“When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will also put our concerns about Russia’s activities on the table,” White House National Security Council spokesperson said. , who refused to be identified. The spokesperson said that no decision would be taken regarding Ukraine without Ukraine.

“There will be areas where we can make progress and areas where we do not agree. That is the purpose of diplomacy.”

US President Joe Biden on Monday enacted a massive spending bill that, among other things, will provide $ 300 million for an initiative to support the Ukrainian armed forces, and billions more for broader European defense. Read more

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 and supported a pro-Russian separatist uprising in the east of the country that caused Kiev to lose control of part of the territory in a conflict that left 15,000 dead .

Major fighting ended in a ceasefire in 2015, but deadly clashes still take place regularly.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrew Osborn; Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olzhas Asezov Editing by Himani Sarkar, Michael Perry, Peter Graff

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-russian-officials-set-security-talks-jan-10-us-official-2021-12-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos