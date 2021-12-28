Greatest year in UK tech history with 26 billion VC, 116 unicorns, record London listing and more jobs





Tuesday, December 28, 2021 11:59 AM

Shoreditch, the heart of British technology

The UK tech sector recalls its best year with 26 billion venture capital, record London listings, more jobs and UK unicorns growing to 116.

Success outside London as Cambridge becomes the UK’s leading regional tech city thanks to a combination of high levels of VC funding, venture capital rounds, advertised tech salaries, unicorns (tech companies worth over $1 billion) and futurecorns Nourish the city of .

Manchester are close in second place to Cambridge, while Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast are also in the top 10 in raising capital. Government Digital Economy Council of Dillum and job search engine Adzuna.

The number of jobs in Manchester increased by 164% in 2021 and the highest average salary advertised outside of London was Edinburgh (58,405).

Monopoly: Full-scale recovery as corporate investment returns to pre-crisis levels with key role of cash reserves

Nearly 9 billion of all VCs invested in VCs are investing in start-ups and scale-outs outside London and the South East, as more money than ever is flowing into UK technology (26 billion this year, a 2.3-fold increase from last year’s figure of 11.5 billion). and has 9 of the following in this area: 29 unicorns formed this year.

The regional growth came against the backdrop of an amazing year for the UK tech industry. This year, technology investment grew 2.3 times, the highest growth since 2013-2014, from $2 billion ($1.5 billion) to $4.6 billion ($3.5 billion).

Third of all technology investments in Europe

The 26 billion raised by UK startups and scale-ups is almost double that of Germany (13.5 billion) and more than three times that of French companies (8.6 billion).

UK technology investments accounted for 35% of the $76 billion inflow into the European tech ecosystem this year.

The UK venture capital firm also had a record year raising $7 billion in record fundraising from London companies including Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, 83North and Eight Road Ventures.

The majority of money flowing into UK tech comes from the US, with 38.2% of all money coming from the US, up from 31.5% last year, mostly to fintechs and health tech companies.

More than 28% of UK venture capital came from domestic capital. Trading competition among VC funds is heating up as more US venture funds such as General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital enter the UK.

more unicorns

More money means more unicorns, and 29 unicorns were created this year, including e-commerce platform Depop, payment platform GoCardless, car sales platform Motorway, insurance destroyer Marshmallow and challenger bank Starling Bank.

This brings the total number of unicorns in the UK to 116, which means 25% of all unicorns in the UK were created in 2021 alone. The UK has more unicorns than France (31) and Germany (56) combined.

A quarter of UK unicorns were created in 2021 alone when the tech sector shines.

Nine of the 29 unicorns created this year are outside London, including Interactive Investor in Glasgow, Vertical Aerospace in Bristol and Touchlight Genetics in Hampton.

Of all unicorns made in the UK, 35% are outside London and 35% of FutureCons are outside the capital. This suggests that technological growth in the region will continue strongly over the next five years.

Listings in London

The Lord Hills UK Listings Review, published in March, helped to have a stellar year on the London market, with more than 100 companies choosing to go public in the UK.

The London market attracted more than twice as many transactions as the next most active European market, with 16.5 billion raised through IPOs, with 34 tech and consumer internet companies reaching a market cap of $30.9 billion.

Outstanding performers such as Oxford Nanopore and Wise have shown significant investor appetite for the cited high-growth companies, and the positive momentum is expected to continue through 2022.

technical job

The growing amount of money going into UK tech also means the company will need trained technical and business staff.

Compared to figures from the 2020s, the overall advertised UK tech vacancies increased by 50% this year, with advertised tech vacancies reaching 160,887 in November.

Currently, technical vacancies account for 12% of all available jobs in the UK and over 50% of these jobs are offered outside London and the South East.

Software developer remains the most in-demand tech job across the UK. These positions account for 9% of all tech jobs, and the average salary offered to prospective developers is 64,318, a 12% increase from the 2020 figure.

Professional staff such as Java developers and IT system architects can continue to earn higher salaries for these roles, with average advertising salaries of 80,076 and 93,004 respectively.

The UK tech industry continues to lead when it comes to hiring practices as tech jobs are well positioned to be done remotely.

In fact, 21.6% of all job openings in the IT sector are advertised in remote roles. It is also contributing to the spread of the UK tech ecosystem beyond London, as businesses can hire nationwide and find the staff they need no matter where they are.

Half of all UK bank branches are or will be closed as fintechs close 736 branches in 2021 alone.

