Western US hit by record frost, heavy snowfall | Weather in the United States





Severe weather sweeping through parts of the United States continues to bring record cold temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and heavy snowfall to the mountains of northern California and Nevada.

Emergency warming shelters were opened across Oregon and western Washington as temperatures plunged in teens (below zero in degrees centigrade) and forecasters said an explosion in the Arctic would last several days.

Snow showers swept across the Pacific northwest of the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday, dumping up to six inches (15 cm) in the Seattle area.

The National Weather Service said Seattle’s Sunday low was -6.7 ° C (20 ° F), surpassing a record set in 1948. Bellingham was -12.8 ° C, three degrees lower than the previous record set in 1971.

Oregon state officials have declared a state of emergency. In Multnomah County, home to Portland, about half a dozen weather shelters were open. Seattle city officials also opened at least six weather shelters from Saturday to at least Wednesday.

In west Seattle, Keith Hughes of the American Legion Hall Post 160, said his warm-up center could accommodate a dozen people, with its capacity limited by the lack of volunteer staff.

Volunteers, it’s a problem for me as well as for everyone in town, it’s really hard to have Covid, he said.

Winter conditions resulted in the cancellation of flights to Seattle, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, blowing snow in the mountains of northern California and Nevada has closed key highways, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials from the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory said on Monday that recent snowfall broke December’s snowiest record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record stands at 193.7 inches, but more snow is expected.

Truckee’s Northstar California Resort closed its mountain operations on Monday due to the blizzard. More than 1.8 meters of snow has fallen on the ski resort in the past 48 hours, according to the resort’s Facebook post.

Search and rescue teams were looking for a missing skier who was last seen in a lift at the resort on Saturday morning, KCRA reported.

In Nevada, freezing air and blinding snow blew across the upstate on Monday, affecting travel and business, shutting down Sierra Nevada road passes, delaying flights to the airport and closing state offices.

Interstate 80 remained closed due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall between the Nevada state border and Placer County, California. An avalanche has blocked a national road that connects Tahoe City with some ski resorts in Olympic Valley and authorities have asked motorists to avoid non-essential trips.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered non-essential state officials, other than public safety and corrections personnel, to stay at home due to the storm.

Weather and travel advisories have spread to northeastern Nevada and Elko due to the possibility of blowing snow and blowing snow.

Temperatures in western Washington and Oregon are not expected to exceed freezing until at least Thursday, and possibly not until the weekend, forecasters said.

