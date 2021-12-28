Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a ‘special’ Christmas with children





Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge with their three children Prince George (right), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year. Kensington Palace / PA / WPA Pool / Shutterstock

An unforgettable royal Christmas! Although they couldn’t spend the day with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate had a memorable vacation with their children.

An insider tells Us Weekly exclusively that Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to check on what Santa had left them under fir.

While Kate and William steer clear of spoiling the kids too much, they dropped the rule over Christmas, according to the source.

The boys enjoyed their gifts to use outside, including a camping kit for George with a tent, walkie talkies, a flashlight and a climbing frame for Louis, the insider adds. Charlotte, meanwhile, received a children’s video camera that she adores. The three siblings also enthusiastically unpacked several games and books on Christmas morning.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, has made sure his wife, also 39, does not feel left out. After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas even more special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet, the source explains.

Since the Queen, 95, decided to stay at Windsor Castle for the holidays amid the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the family have not attended their usual family affair in Sandringham. Instead, they had their own quiet celebration at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England, and the Duchess of Cambridge offered a homemade feast.

Kate has prepared a traditional Christmas feast for lunch, turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roasted potatoes and all toppings, the insider tells us. The mother-of-three even used her creative talents to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces.

The younger royals helped their moms with dessert. The kids helped Kate bake a chocolate yule log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite candies, according to the source.

The traditional English Christmas crackers were there, the whole family setting off the poppers to find confetti, paper wreaths and other novelties. The kids loved reading the jokes found next to the confetti, the insider notes.

The Cambridges also got the chance to video chat with The Queen, Prince Charles and a few other royal parents, which delighted the kids.

After Christmas, the family celebrated Boxing Day on Sunday, December 26. It was a big game day for William and George, who as football fans were disappointed that their favorite team, Aston Villa, lost to Chelsea. But they didn’t let it spoil the festivities! said the source.

With reporting by Natalie Posner.

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/prince-william-kate-middleton-had-special-christmas-with-kids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos