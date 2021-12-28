Covid rules 4 UK country differences as UK rules out more restrictions before 2022





As the Omicron Covid strain continues to be a cause of concern across the UK, several countries have taken different approaches to contain the spread.

The UK country has not yet reverted to the stringent ‘stay at home’ lockdowns it has seen at other points in time during the pandemic, but some countries have imposed far stricter regulations than others.

As is often the case, the devolved countries have taken their separate ways to combat the virus. As 2021 draws to a close, this has happened again.

Wales undoubtedly has some of the most stringent new rules from 26 December, as the country moves to a version of the Alert Level 2 restrictions. As part of this there is an impact on hospitality, including the rule of six. Nightclubs must be closed and laws governing the number of people you can meet.

The UK is the only country that hasn’t announced new measures to combat the strain, but UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said January restrictions are “probable”.

However, many questions have been raised about the reality of each country having its own rules.

Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, said she didn’t think it would make sense for UK countries to have different restrictions on the coronavirus.

She told LBC Radio on Tuesday, December 28: Spreading it…and taking it home.

“So it makes sense to take one action across the country, and I think it’s reasonable at this point to take action to contain the spread of the virus.”

Here’s how the country compares to all the major coronavirus restrictions introduced across the UK since Christmas:

What are Wales’ coronavirus rules?

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced last week “hardened measures” to keep Wales safe, where the Omicron variant is sweeping the country.

They came into effect on December 26th at 6am Boxing Day and have been described as a “modified version” of the Alert Level 2 limit.

The regulation brings back stronger measures against licensed buildings and hospitality businesses, including cinemas and theaters that reopen after the festival period is over.

An alarm level 2 measurement means:

A general requirement of social distancing of 2m in all buildings open to the general public and workplaces where reasonable.

Rule 6 applies to entertainment, gatherings in regulated buildings such as cinemas and theaters.

All licensed buildings must take additional steps to protect customers and employees, including table service and collection of contact information.

In hospitality settings, face coverings must be worn at all times except when seated. Face coverings are mandatory when using public transport.

Large events are not permitted indoors or outdoors. The maximum number of people who can gather for an indoor event is 30 people and 50 people for an outdoor event.

In addition to the number of participants, a maximum of 50 people can be gathered as an exception for team competitions. Events involving children are an exception.

The nightclub is closed. There are currently no rules for household mixing and household bubbles, but holding more than 30 people on private property is now considered a crime.

For several months workers in Wales have been advised to work from home whenever possible, and the First Minister has encouraged employers to allow this.

However, as of December 20, this regulation has become part of the regulation. This means that if you go to work while you are able to work from home, you could be fined up to $60. Employers can impose fines of up to 10,000 if people repeatedly fail to allow them to work from home.

People who have been in close contact with people infected with COVID-19 do not need to self-isolate if fully vaccinated. People who have not been double-vaccinated and who have been identified as close contacts will still have to self-isolate for 10 days. Children under the age of 5 are excluded from self-quarantine if they are in close contact.

What are the UK rules?

The UK has the most comfortable rules across the country, and Health Minister Sajid Javid has announced that no new restrictions will be imposed in the new year.

That said, in Wales there are strict rules for hospitality and celebrations, but there are no such rules across borders. This provoked the wrath of Welsh pub owners.

In the UK, an NHS covid pass is required to enter nightclubs and other venues. Face coverings are mandatory in most indoor public places and public transport, and people have been told to work from home whenever possible.

No stricter rules for socializing have been introduced at this stage, but Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has told people to prioritize social events that are really important for Christmas. new Year.

The health minister said that 90% of cases across the UK are now the omicron variant, first identified in South Africa a month ago.

The latest figures show that there are currently 8,474 hospitalized coronavirus cases in the UK, the highest since March, but well below the last winter’s high of 34,000.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the latest data on the spread of the Omicron variant on Monday, December 27th, and was given an announcement on future actions to be followed later that week.

The duration of self-isolation for British nationals has been reduced from 10 days to 7 days for those who can get a negative lateral flow test on both the 6th day and the last day of quarantine.

What are the rules in Scotland?

Scotland has introduced new rules for Boxing Day. Large events must maintain a physical distance of 1 meter and are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Then, new rules for social gatherings were announced on Monday, December 27, and gatherings were limited to three generations in indoor and outdoor venues such as bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms.

Groups are required to maintain a social distance of one meter, and table service is required even in places where alcohol is served.

Nightclubs should also be closed for at least three weeks, but may continue to operate as long as they operate as pubs with table service and social distancing.

Scotland’s new rules mean the Hogmanay event is cancelled, and football matches including the Old Firm match between the Rangers and Celtic on 2 January will be fanless.

Existing restrictions include face coverings on public transport and most indoor spaces, while adults must prove their coronavirus status with a pass to enter nightclubs and other venues.

Scotland recommends self-quarantine for 10 days regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated, PCR test results, or age if you are confirmed as a family contact of a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

In Scotland, I’ve been told that employers are legally required to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible until at least mid-January. A workshop test plan that provides a side flow kit twice a week is designed for employees who are unable to work remotely.

What are Northern Ireland’s Covid rules?

As of December 26, indoor standing events are no longer allowed and the nightclub is closed.

Bars or restaurants can seat up to 6 people (or 10 people per household), only table service is allowed and customers can only move between toilets and checkout counters.

People are urging people to limit social contact, and the public is being advised that only three households live together in a private home.

Employers and employees were also asked to work from home whenever possible while maintaining a social distance of 2 meters in all office settings.

Northern Ireland from 13 December to enter licensed entertainment venues, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, indoors under the Covid accreditation scheme. I need this. There are more than 500 events and more than 4,000 outdoor events.

In Northern Ireland, if a person is identified as a close contact, they must be quarantined until a PCR test is negative. If the PCR test is negative, the quarantine can be stopped, but after a negative PCR result, positive cases and daily lateral flow tests must be performed until 10 days after the date of last contact.

