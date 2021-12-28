US, Russia to discuss Ukraine and security concerns next month





Russia had amassed troops near the Ukrainian border in recent months, which US intelligence has assessed as preparation for a full-scale invasion in early 2022. The Russian Defense Ministry said in Saturday in a statement that 10,000 soldiers had returned to their permanent bases. after completing training near the Ukrainian border. The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Russia and threatened economic sanctions against a possible invasion of Ukraine, saying the United States is “ready to act if and when we need it”, while the United States also continues diplomatic engagement with Russia. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month to ease tensions.

Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a binding commitment that NATO will not expand further east and allow Ukraine to join the alliance military.

Biden previously signaled that the United States would not make any concessions on the future of NATO or Ukraine.

“President Biden’s approach to Ukraine has been clear and consistent: unite the alliance behind two tracks: deterrence and diplomacy. We are united as an Alliance on the consequences Russia would face if it moved towards Ukraine. engage in principled diplomacy with Russia, “the NSC spokesman said in a statement.

Russia and NATO also plan to hold a separate meeting on January 12, both the NSC spokesperson and a NATO press secretary confirmed to CNN.

The two sides are also expected to engage at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe scheduled for January 13, according to the US spokesman.

“When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will also put our concerns about Russia’s activities on the table,” the NSC spokesman said. “We will adhere to the principle of ‘nothing about our allies and partners without our allies and partners, including Ukraine.’ There will be areas where we can make progress and areas where we do not agree. the purpose of diplomacy. “

This story has been updated.

