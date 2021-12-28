UK sets new record of more than 129,000 COVID-19 cases per day | covid





UK Covid cases reached an all-time high on Tuesday with 129,471 new cases reported in England and Wales.

Official data for Scotland and Northern Ireland are not available, but the UK has reported 117,093 infections collected through testing, up from a Christmas-day high of 113,628.

Despite the imperfect nature of the data, the total number of cases reported for England and Wales on Tuesday is higher than the previous record for the UK as a whole.

The UK Health Security Agency has reported 17,269 additional confirmed cases of omicrons across England and Northern Ireland, and while these figures are significantly underestimated, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to date is 177,201.

UKHSA said Wales did not report omicron readings due to Christmas and bank holidays, while Scotland separates microns readings on a weekly basis, but only provides the total number of Covid cases for all variants combined in the daily report.

According to data from NHS England released on Tuesday, the number of hospitalized patients rose by more than 1,000 in a single day on Tuesday, with 9,546 beds infected with the coronavirus, according to recent submissions, a total of about 220, although some confidence believes it. No figures were reported on Monday as having Covid patients.

There is no condition that cannot be exacerbated by Covid-19. Simon Clarke

Tuesday’s figure is 38% higher than reported on December 21 and the highest since March 3 but still far below the high of more than 34,000 people last winter.

Downing Street on Monday confirmed that no new coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in the UK before the new year. Other countries in the UK have implemented various measures, including closing nightclubs in Wales and limiting social activities in Scotland to a maximum of three households.

Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, warned that the recently reported daily case figures did not take into account changes in test behavior or delays in test processing during the festival.

Clark added that some people admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus will be hospitalized for other reasons, but it should not be ignored that the situation is not critical.

These are vulnerable people whose condition is so severe that they have to be hospitalized on Christmas Day, he said. There are no conditions that cannot be exacerbated by COVID-19.

