Covid: UK records highest number of daily cases since epidemic began

ITV News political reporter Shehab Khan reports that Britain’s New Year’s Eve party could continue despite a record number of cases.

The UK has hit an all-time high in daily Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, an additional 129,471 laboratory-confirmed cases had been recorded in the UK, the government said.

This broke the previous record of 122,186 reported on Christmas Eve. But despite the surge in numbers, Health Minister Sajid Javid said there will be no new restrictions before the new year in the UK.

The government also said 18 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

However, Covid data released on Tuesday is incomplete due to staffing during the Christmas holidays and does not include data for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The NHS reported to the NHS that the UK recorded the most Covid-19 hospital admissions since March 3.

According to NHS England, as of 8 am on December 28, there were a total of 9,546 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the UK, up 38% from a week earlier.

At the time of the second wave of COVID-19, it peaked at 34,336 on January 18th.

In London, 3,024 people were hospitalized for the virus on 28 December, an increase of 59% per week and the highest since 19 February.

The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations includes those who have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, known to have the virus, and all patients who have been diagnosed with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

ITV News’ Shehab Khan explained that the implementation of additional Covid restrictions will depend on how the NHS responds in the coming weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that there are currently 177,201 confirmed cases of omicrons across the UK.

Variant cases increased by 17,269 across England and Northern Ireland. No Omicron case numbers have been reported in Scotland or Wales since 23 December.

Wales, meanwhile, has the highest incidence rate since the outbreak of the pandemic, with most new infections occurring in young people.

The Welsh physician said the country is seeing a “rapid increase” in Covid cases due to the omicron strain, with around 6,000 new infections confirmed every day and more than 910 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Chris Jones, chief medical officer in Wales, said: “The majority of these are young people and I think they may have been infected before Christmas.”

He urged people to get a booster vaccine and follow restrictions, he added. This new strain spreads very quickly wherever people gather. Please take steps to protect yourself and those you love.”

UK

An additional 117,093 confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in the UK.

Wales

In Wales, another 12,378 positive tests were confirmed and three deaths were confirmed.

Scotland and Northern Ireland did not post daily Covid figures during the festival, so UK overall figures are incomplete.

