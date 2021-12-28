US home price growth slowed further in October





Home price growth in the United States slowed for the second consecutive month in October, an indication that the hot housing market could start to cool.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas nationwide, rose 19.1% in the year ending in October, against 19.7% the previous month.

Home buying demand has increased over the past year due to low mortgage interest rates, and existing home sales are on track to reach their highest annual level since 2006. Fierce competition from buyers for a limited number of homes for sale has pushed prices to record highs.

The Case-Shiller Index, which measures repeat sales data, shows a two-month delay.

The median selling price of existing homes in November rose 13.9% from the previous year to $ 353,900, the National Association of Realtors announced earlier this month.

Rising home prices are pushing some buyers out of the market. As the number of home sales increased in November, the proportion of first-time buyers fell to 26%, the lowest level since January 2014 and down from 32% a year earlier, according to NAR.

Home prices in the United States have risen significantly, but at a decelerating rate, said Craig Lazzara, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices. That said, October’s 19.1% gain in the national composite is the fourth-highest in the 34 years covered by our data, with the top three being the three months leading up to October.

The 10-City Case-Shiller Index gained 17.1% for the year ending October, compared to an increase of 17.9% in September. The 20 cities index rose 18.4%, following an annual gain of 19.1% in September. Price growth accelerated in six of the 20 cities.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to gain 18.6%.

Phoenix had the fastest home price growth in the country for the 29th consecutive month, at 32.3%, continuing its record streak in first place. Tampa posted the second fastest growth, at 28.1%.

A separate measure of home price growth by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also released on Tuesday, found a 17.4% increase in house prices in October compared to the previous year.

The US mortgage market involves some key players who play an important role in the process. Here's what investors need to understand and what risks they take when investing in the industry. WSJs Telis Demos explains.

Write to David Harrison at [email protected] and to Nicole Friedman at [email protected]

