Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “delighted” before the birth of their second baby





Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

The last straight line ! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott eagerly await the arrival of their second child and feel more ready than ever.

Kylie has never felt so prepared for something in her whole life, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder. Kylie and Travis are excited to start this journey again together.

Confirmed to us in August that the beauty mogul and rapper, 30, were waiting again. The duo are already parents to a daughter Stormi, 3 years old.

She has been trying to get pregnant for almost two years, an Us insider said at the time. She always wanted another child close to Stormis’ age.

A month later, Jenner confirmed her pregnancy with a video posted via Instagram. In the clip, the Life of Kylie alum gave fans a glimpse of how she shared the news with her mother, Kris Jenner. It is one of the happiest days of my life! the mum, 66, said after Stormi handed her an envelope filled with ultrasound photos of the baby.

Although Kylie Skin’s entrepreneur and Sicko Mode musician have had their ups and downs, the expectation of their second child has brought them closer than ever.

They are so in love with each other, explains the first source. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch.

Earlier this month, Khlo Kardashian applauded after W Magazine reported the duo were not a couple in a leaked cover story.

Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write that, the Good American founder, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 5. But they are really a couple.

If they are keeping their relationship a secret, the insider explains, it is simply because they are also busy focusing on their professional lives.

They are very mature in their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely active and keep their family front and center at all times, a said the source. . They are both very committed to the family and work very well as parents together. They are very uncluttered.

Kylie, for her part, can’t wait to put mom’s skills she learned with Stormi to good use with the baby.

She feels incredibly confident and is so thrilled to be expanding her family and being a new mom again, the insider said of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum. She can’t wait for Stormi to have a brother.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Hear Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!

