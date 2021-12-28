British stocks in the bargain bin. Bestinvest says





UK stocks have followed US stocks less distance in 2021 than in 2020, but UK stocks look much less good than US stocks.

In 2021, the US market continues to storm like a ferocious rhino, while the UK is more of a bulldog and stubborn but lacks stamina.

Jason Hollands, managing director of online investment service Bestinvest, said the US S&P 500 has returned a total of 26.5% so far this year. This compares to the 17.9% total return of the MSCI UK All-Cap Index, and the UK lacks a bit of a puff in the second half.

Source: Bestinvest/ Lipper, total returns in local currency, 31/12/20 to 7/12/21

“UK stocks in 2020 lagged much further behind London markets due to low exposure to technology and online stocks,” said Jason Hollands, managing director of online investment service Bestinvest. Summarize 2021 in just 6 charts.

But unlike US stocks, which were more overvalued than they are now during the dot-com bubble, UK stocks are relatively cheap. He added that this is a loss-free fact for international private equity firms that have been participating in frenzied bids for British companies this year.

Given the pandemic and the resources available to countries to combat it, it’s no surprise that developed markets in 2021 did much better than emerging markets.

Developed markets as measured by the MSCI World Index are up about 20.5% to date, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is down about 2%.

Source: Source: Bestinvest/ Lipper, Total Return in US Dollars, 31/12/2020 to Jul 12, 2021

That said, India and Taiwan stocks had good years, yielding 22.8% and 23.3% respectively, according to Hollands, but not for Chinese stocks, which Hollands said had something to count on.

Hollands argued that various legal and regulatory crackdowns by Chinese authorities, concerns about the fragility of the real estate sector and the regime’s aggressive stance on Taiwan have terrified fund managers and other investors.

Statistical Office

Meanwhile, the ghost of inflation has returned like the ghost of last Christmas. People who lived under the Thatcher administration will probably want to sniff. You call that inflation? But it’s probably worth watching for the UK inflation rate to rise from around 1% to 4.2%.

Several factors are at play, including supply chain difficulties and soaring oil and energy prices.

Hollands suggested that investors who like to manage their portfolios could look for funds with exposure to sectors that pay income such as commodities, finance, and infrastructure.

In terms of government debt, inflation-protected bonds have performed well this year, but it makes more sense to invest when inflation is not an issue than after the incident, Hollands advised.

Speaking of government debt, yields on 10-year Treasuries remain dismal low despite rising inflation. After adjusting for inflation, Treasury bonds are now showing negative yields and are unlikely to be attractive, according to Bestinvest.

If a stable income is your goal, alternatives such as investing in private equity, infrastructure or music royalty are getting more and more attention. Although the underlying asset is illiquid, investors can address liquidity issues by being exposed to that asset, usually through an investment company listed on a stock exchange.

It will be interesting to note that the old-fashioned fossil fuel companies outperformed because inflation increased the emphasis on ESG environment, society and governance in investment circles in the UK and elsewhere, as children (no longer) said. Renewable energy on the stock market in 2021.

The MSCI Alternative Energy Index rose sharply in 2020 and then fell -12.6% in 2021, Hollands observed. In contrast, the MSCI World Energy Index, dominated by oil and gas giants, surged 43.9% as oil and gas prices soared.

Revisiting the tried and tested proliferation risk advice, Hollands advises that diversified funds with investment strategies that tread on both bad old and renewable energies will be less vulnerable to short-term changes in how they invest.

Source: Bestinvest/ Lipper, Total Return in US Dollars, 31/12/2020 – 12/07/2021

Finally, returns on value investments were predicted more often than returns on miniskirts. Although, like miniskirts, they haven’t really disappeared from some sections of society.

Nonetheless, the chaos caused by the first closure has left many investors looking for companies whose stock prices have fallen too far. With the success of vaccine programs around the world, life will eventually return to normal, and there is reason to suspect that the hard-hit companies will survive and face another fight.

As the economy reopens, undervalued businesses and companies hit hard by the 2020 recession surged again in the first half of the year, but growth companies faltered before regaining stride, Hollands said.

If a return to preference for value stocks seems contradictory to previous claims that the US outperformed the UK for fast-growing tech stocks (in all relative proportions).

So far, global returns on growth and value stocks have been pretty close,’ Hollands said.

Source: Bestinvest/Lipper, Total Return in US Dollars, 31/12-21 Jul 12, 2020

