As US overwhelmed by omicron, Biden drops travel bans





Craig Hastings | Getty Images

Covid-19 coverage See more stories

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a proclamation revoking controversial travel restrictions targeting southern Africa, where the ultra-transmissible variant of the omicron coronavirus was first detected in late November.

Travel restrictions on eight Southern African countries, Botswana, Eswatini / Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be lifted at 12:01 am ET on the 31st. December.

The revocation has long been called for by public health experts, who claim that such travel bans are ineffective and harmful.

Since their initial introduction, experts have noted that travel bans do not prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Indeed, health officials determined that omicron was spreading to countries outside southern Africa before certain bans went into effect. It is now found in over 100 countries around the world.

The United States enacted its bans on November 30 and reported detecting its first case of omicron on December 1. Omicron has since overtaken delta as the dominant variant in the United States, leading to a sharp increase in cases. As of December 25, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron accounts for nearly 59% of all COVID-19 cases in the country. (This is a revised estimate from last week’s reports that this represented 73% of cases)

Advertising

And while the travel restrictions clearly haven’t done much to contain or slow down the omicron, experts are noting obvious damage. Travel restrictions impose economic burdens on countries that first detect new variants, whether the variant developed in that country or not. In addition, this economic sanction could deter countries from reporting variants in the future. And any delay in reporting wastes precious time that could be used to get ahead of a dangerous variant.

“General travel bans will not prevent the international spread of omicron, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , during a press briefing on December 1.

Despite constant criticism, the administration has repeatedly claimed that the restrictions may slow the introduction of omicron in the United States. It’s unclear whether this was true, however, and public health experts have argued that stricter testing and vaccination requirements for international travel could be just as effective.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has tightened testing requirements for international travel, which the president cited in his proclamation on Tuesday.

“In light of these changed circumstances and based on the recommendation of the CDC, I have determined that it is in the best interests of the United States to revoke Proclamation 10315,” President Biden said in the proclamation. Tuesday. “The travel restrictions imposed by this proclamation are no longer necessary to protect public health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/12/with-us-ablaze-with-omicron-biden-scraps-travel-bans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos