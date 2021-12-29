UK Covid cases broke a new record with 129,471 infections, a whopping 42% weekly increase.





Covid infections rose by 129,471 just days after the UK reported a daily high of Covid cases on Christmas.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 129,471 new cases

The UK recorded 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a new daily record.

This is a 42% increase from the 90,629 cases reported on Tuesday, December 21st last week.

That means more than 800,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus last week. This is a 30.3% increase in cases compared to the previous week.

The new record comes as government officials are believed to be considering a return to the “Six Law”.

Health Minister Sajid Javid yesterday told the public that no new restrictions will be introduced before the new year, despite the staggering number of new daily cases.

Officials are said to be considering a number of potential measures, but have not yet presented them to ministers.

According to the government’s coronavirus dashboard, as of December 23, the rolling rate for positive cases in the seven-day period was 1,145.4 per 100,000.

According to data released today, England saw an increase of 117,093, which is also a new record, with Wales an increase of 12,378.

Data for December 28 for Scotland and Northern Ireland are yet to be reported. The provisional figure for Scotland is estimated at 9,360 new cases, but has yet to be confirmed.

Even a week ago (December 21), 86 people died.

New Year’s Eve Party Rules – Britain will face new Covid rules in January if hospital cases surge. ‘Six rules considered’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other ministers have urged people to “be careful” despite no new restrictions put into effect ahead of the new year.

Chief physician Professor John Bell today supported the government’s decision not to impose stricter regulations in the UK.

A professor at Oxford University’s School of Medicine said the public was “quite responsible” for the spread of oh-microns.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “The health minister listened to the advice and reviewed the data. His judgment is probably fine as to where to go in the next few days.”

Medical experts also said “historical” was the horrific scene we saw last year, with intensive care units full and people dying prematurely from lack of oxygen.

However, in most cases, the increasing number of cases due to the spread of omicron variants cannot be ignored.

A total of 17,269 new omicron cases were reported across England and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Of these, 16,133 were reported from the UK and 1,136 from Northern Ireland.

According to the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA), the number of deaths from Omicron strains in the UK has risen to 49.

Scotland had a record high one-day cases during the Christmas period, with a total of 39,204 new confirmed cases from 25-28 December, 25-28 December (inclusive).

The daily total was 8,252 on December 25, 11,030 on December 26, 10,562 on December 27, and 9,360 on December 28.

According to NHS England, as of 8 am on December 28, a total of 9,546 people were hospitalized in the UK due to COVID-19.

video:

NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

Omicron has raised concerns about undue pressure on the NHS.

A study published today by London South Bank University found that up to 40% of NHS staff in the capital could soon become ill from the coronavirus.

Professor Alison Leary, chair of the university’s workforce modeling, told Sky News that he had already been in contact with some organizations with 25-28% employee disease levels.

Usually the disease level is 4-5%.

New figures from NHS England show a total of 9,546 people in the UK were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of 8:00 am on December 28th.

This is a 38% increase from a week ago and the highest since March 3.

In addition, since yesterday (8,474 people) were hospitalized, the number has increased by more than 1,000.

This is well below the January high of this year when the number of cases reached 34,336 on January 18th.

In London, 3,024 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of December 28, an increase of 59% from the previous week and the highest since February 19.

London’s second highest peak was 7,917 on 18 January.

There were a total of 1,374 new hospital admissions in the UK on Boxing Day, the highest number since 11 February.

On Monday, the UKHSA confirmed 45,307 additional mutations, bringing the total to 159,932.

Coronavirus cases increased dramatically during the festivities, taking more than 350,000 over the three days of Christmas alone.

UK hospitalization figures released on Monday show that 470 children under the age of 17 have been admitted to hospitals in the past seven days.

This data includes 255 adolescents under 5 years of age.

According to the data, an astonishing 50 infants and toddlers were admitted to the hospital during the day between Christmas Eve and 8 am on Christmas day.

This represents the largest weekly increase in hospital admissions for children since the epidemic began.

In comparison, 265 and 287 children were admitted to hospitals in the same week in November and September, respectively.

read more

Pharmacies step up fight to deliver more coronavirus jab for booster program

read more

Covid patients should soon have the same freedoms as people with colds, experts say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-uk-covid-break-another-25801626 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos