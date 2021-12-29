American coronavirus: the country has just reached a record average of new daily cases of Covid-19





The record comes amid a rapid acceleration in infections the United States – and the rest of the world – has experienced since last month.

“January is going to be a really, really tough month. And people should just prepare for a month when a lot of people are going to be infected,” said Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner told CNN on Sunday that he believed the United States could “see half a million cases a day – that’s easy – over the next week or so at 10 days”.

Most people who are vaccinated and stimulated will not get serious illness, but those who are not vaccinated will not, Jha said.

“A lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated are going to get pretty sick eventually, and it’s going to be quite disruptive,” Jha said. “My hope is that as we go into February and certainly as we go into March, the number of infections will drop dramatically, and it will also start to come in (in) spring, and the weather will start to improve. . And that too will help. “

Despite expert calls for Americans to receive their vaccines and booster shots, the rate of booster doses administered has declined in recent weeks, as only 32.7% of the nation’s fully immunized population is increased.

In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, people can protect themselves by taking precautions in public, Jha said.

“I urge people to wear a better quality mask whenever they are in a place with a lot of people and will be inside for an extended period of time,” Jha said.

A surgical mask may be fine for a quick trip to the grocery store in an empty store, but for other events a properly fitted N95 or KF94 mask provides better protection, he said.

Looking ahead to New Years Eve on Friday, small gatherings of fully vaccinated people will be safe, Dr Anthony Fauci said. But people should avoid big parties where they don’t know the immunization status of all guests, he said.

“When you talk about a New Years party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you don’t know the vaccination status, I highly recommend you: avoid that this year,” Fauci said, the director. of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

“There will be other years to do it. But not this year.”

Pediatric hospitalizations close to the previous record

Holiday gatherings, like those over Christmas and New Years, worry some healthcare workers about the impact on children in the coming weeks, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated.

“We just saw all of these kids mingling with everyone over Christmas,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

“We still have a New Year’s vacation, and then we’ll send everyone back to school. Everyone is waiting on the edge, wondering what we’ll end up seeing.”

Across the country, pediatric hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 are approaching the record set in September.

On average, around 305 children were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 on any given day during the week ending December 26, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Health and Human Rights. Social services.

This is more than 48% more than the average for the previous week and only 10.7% less than the maximum average of 342 children admitted to hospitals with the virus which was recorded in late August and early September.

In New York City, where cases are increasing and the average positivity rate continues to rise, pediatric hospitalizations have quintupled over a three-week period.

In Chicago, hospitalizations at a children’s hospital have quadrupled. At Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, nearly half of Covid-19 tests come back positive.

At Texas Children’s Pediatrics & Urgent Care in Houston, the chief medical officer is concerned about the current outbreak, he said.

“What’s concerning on the (pediatric) side is that unlike adults – where they report the number of infected adults, a relatively low number of hospitalizations – what we really see, we think, is a number. growing number of hospitalized children, ”said Dr. Stanley Spinner.

Children are an easy target for the virus, said Dr Juan Salazar, chief medical officer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

“It affects larger communities and it certainly affects children in ways we have never seen before,” he said. “And this is new from last year.”

CDC Updates Isolation Guidelines

Days after updating its guidelines on isolation time for health workers who test positive for Covid-19, the CDC updated its guidelines for the general population. The agency shortened the recommended isolation time for people with Covid-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Previous guidelines advised 10 days of isolation. “The change is driven by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the illness, typically within 1-2 days of onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after. “the CDC said in a statement regarding the updated guidelines.

The new recommendations will allow asymptomatic people “to return to work earlier and safely, at very low risk,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It will help us in the New Year to start to get our gears back on track and to perform better.”

The CDC has also updated its recommended quarantine period for people exposed to someone with Covid-19.

For those who aren’t vaccinated, haven’t received a second dose of mRNA in more than six months, or haven’t received a booster, the CDC recommends quarantine for five days, followed by strict use. of the mask for an additional five days.

People who have received their booster do not need to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19, but they must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure, the CDC said.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid, Jen Christensen, Chris Liakos, Sonnet Swire, Kevin Liptak, and Jennifer Corn contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/us/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html

