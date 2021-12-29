United States sets new daily record for Covid cases





A spokesperson for the CDC said the daily total of cases is likely an “overestimate” due to the delay in state reports.

“The number of cases will become more stable after the new year,” CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed told POLITICO.

Authorities recorded more than 291,000 new cases on December 20, nearly eclipsing the previous record of 294,015 set last winter, before vaccines became widely available. The United States has recorded an average of 240,408 new cases per day over the past week, more than double the rate at the start of December.

The CDC revised its estimate of the prevalence of Omicrons earlier on Tuesday, sharply reducing an earlier estimate that the variant accounted for 73.2% of cases nationwide on December 18 to 22.5%.

The latest modeling estimates from the agency, Omicron, accounted for about 58.6% of cases in the United States as of December 25. The increase comes as many Americans gather with loved ones for the holidays, with data from the Transportation Security Administration showing air travel at near levels before. 2019 pandemic figures.

The growing workload has prompted the Biden administration to roll out a plan to help curb the variant, including providing 500 million free home rapid tests to Americans after previously refusing to make the tests free.

The administration has urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted, and also plans to establish state-of-the-art facilities and FEMA vaccination sites while preparing to send protective gear, troops and medical personnel to locations. overcrowded hospitals.

It’s not yet clear how Omicrons’ severity compares to previous variants, including Delta, although officials have been optimistic it may be less severe. But some public health officials fear the Omicrons surge will put another strain on the country’s healthcare system.

