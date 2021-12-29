Oil prices rise as UK decides not to impose omicron restrictions





Meanwhile, Mexico is phasing out international crude oil exports. File Image/Pixabay

Omicron turned out to be less of a public concern, as initially feared when oil prices escalated on Tuesday, backed by Britain’s decision not to impose new epidemic restrictions despite higher infection rates.

Brent crude, approaching $80 a barrel, was supported by expectations that US crude inventories would decline for the fifth straight week along with supply cutbacks.

Jim Ritterbusch, President of Ritterbusch and Associates, said, “The stock market appears poised to close the year at or near all-time highs, with an easy outflow to the oil market, which boosts the value of crude oil.

“

The stock market is likely to close the year at or near all-time highs.

Jim Ritterbush, President, Ritterbush & Associates

“There are also a lot of total production disruptions in Ecuador, Libya and Nigeria.

In other oil-related news Tuesday, Octavio Romero, CEO of Petroleos Mexicanos, said at a press conference that the state-owned producer would cut crude exports to 435,000 barrels (bpd) by 2022 before phasing out sales to overseas customers. the next year.

The move is part of the Mexican government’s goal to expand domestic fuel production instead of sending oil abroad and importing expensive refined products. Pemex was one of the most prominent players in the international oil market, exporting nearly 1.9 million barrels to refineries in India and Japan in 2004.

Long-distance crude oil demand is expected to peak at 780 million tonnes (previously calculated 730 million tonnes) in China in 2030, as revised by the CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute on Tuesday. It became a hot topic after it was corrected.

CNPC believes that fuel demand will be the first to peak. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene will hit their limit at around 390 million tonnes per year in 2025 as the electrification of transportation increases.

Also on Tuesday, Kuwait appointed Abdulwahab Al-Rshaid as Finance Minister and Mohammed Al-Fares as Oil Minister for the fourth time in two years.

Kuwait, which holds about 8.5% of the world’s oil reserves, posted a record fiscal deficit in the past fiscal year due to plummeting oil prices and epidemic restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shipandbunker.com/news/world/387720-oil-climbs-higher-as-uk-opts-not-to-impose-omicron-restrictions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos