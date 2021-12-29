US, Russia agree to talks amid rising tensions over Ukraine





WASHINGTON The Biden administration said on Tuesday that talks with Russia over tensions over Ukraine and a range of other issues would open on January 10, in what US officials hope will mark a slow passage from a possible military confrontation on the eastern border of Ukraine to a resumption of diplomacy.

The announcement came shortly after Russia said 10,000 combat and special forces soldiers carrying out exercises were returning to their barracks. But that move came at some distance from Ukraine, and it wasn’t clear whether the move was part of the intense behind-the-scenes talks underway to get Russia to withdraw tens of thousands of troops from the border before. the start of serious diplomacy.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Bidens, told the Council on Foreign Relations last week that meaningful progress at the negotiating table will of course have to take place in the context of de-escalation, not escalation.

But the threat of a possible invasion of Ukraine is key leverage for Moscow, and Russian officials say talks on January 10 must focus on their draft treaty that requires NATO to never offer a deal. accession to Ukraine or place its forces or weapons in former Soviet states. .

Some of these states are already members of NATO.

In a statement, the National Security Council did not specify where the meeting would take place, but the most likely location is Geneva, where previous rounds of nuclear weapons talks took place. He also did not say who would lead the delegation. The nuclear talks were led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

The National Security Council said Bidens’ approach to Ukraine was clear and consistent: uniting the alliance behind two tracks, deterrence and diplomacy.

The deterrent side of the equation included arming the Ukrainians with Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons. It was also about getting European and other allies to agree in advance on a series of economic sanctions if Russia sends its troops across the border to seize parts. Ukraine beyond Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

But the United States and its allies were also united in our willingness to engage in principled diplomacy with Russia, the White House said, adding that when we sit down to speak, Russia can put its concerns on the table. , and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia’s activities as well.

U.S. diplomats struggle to understand whether the diplomatic initiative that would begin next month is a serious Russian effort to push NATO forces away from its border and end military aid to Ukraine, or a sham intended to justify military action. Intelligence officials say they believe Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has not decided to invade Ukraine, but fear he is reluctant to give the impression that he is backing down if he begins to withdraw forces in large numbers.

Mr Putin’s ultimate goal, many US officials speculate, is to destabilize the Ukrainian government and put in place a leader who will not look to the West for support. This strategy worked in Belarus, whose president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, approached Mr. Putin and pledged to participate in an increasing number of joint military exercises.

Mr Putin made it clear in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had no intention of taking his military options off the table. He rejected Mr Bidens’ vow that the proposed sanctions would be far more severe than any that the United States and its allies have ever imposed on Russia.

Mr Putin has said he will consider various options if the West refuses to respond to his demands. It will depend on the proposals that our military experts submit to me, he said.

But Mr Putin has options that do not involve troop movements, including the use of cyber weapons to cut off part of the electricity grid in Ukraine, which is connected to the Russian grid. Two of these attacks, in 2015 and 2016, crippled parts of Ukraine, as did the NotPetya attack in 2017 which shut down banks, shops and media organizations. It is considered one of the costliest cyberattacks in modern history.

