Covid: The UK has 129,471 cases and 18 deaths in the latest daily figures.

The UK reported 129,471 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest daily figures.

Monday marked a significant increase in infection counts, but did not include key data from Northern Ireland and Scotland during the festival.

The increase in the number of confirmed cases brought the total to 12,338,676, and a total of 148,021 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

England posted 117,093 on Tuesday and Wales posted 12,378.

Meanwhile, there were 1,374 Covid hospital admissions in the UK on 26 December, according to the latest NHS figures.

That’s a 48% increase per share and the highest since February 11.

At the time of the second corona virus, it peaked on January 12 with 4,134 people.

In London, 374 admissions were reported on 26 December, up 53% per week, but slightly below the 390 reported on 23 December.

Boris Johnson resisted imposing new regulations to control the spread of the highly contagious strain of omicron, but said ministers would continue to review the data.

Environment Minister George Eustice did not rule out imposing restrictions in January if the surge in hospitalizations on Tuesday puts unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

At this time, I don’t think the evidence supports more than one intervention, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

But obviously we need to look at this very closely. Because when hospitalizations start to increase significantly, more action needs to be taken.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said people with coronavirus should be able to lead normal lives just like they did when they caught a cold.

When asked about the BBC Breakfast about the NHS staff shortage due to the quarantined staff, he said:

In the end, those who tested positive for the coronavirus had to be allowed to go about their daily routine just like any other cold. So at some point we have to mitigate this.

