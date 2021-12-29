US Air Force squadron becomes first operational unit to drop StormBreaker bomb





WASHINGTON A squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho has become the first operational unit to use the GBU-53 / B StormBreaker smart bomb, a big step forward for the long-delayed small-diameter bomb.

In last month’s test, four F-15E Strike Eagles from the 391st Fighter Squadron, part of the 366th Fighter Wing, targeted and hit four moving vehicles on the ground with four StormBreakers manufactured by Raytheon Technologies at the test field and d ‘Utah drive. on Nov. 2, the Air Force said in a Dec. 13 statement.

Alison Howlett, who is the director of the StormBreaker program at Raytheon Missiles and Defense, said in the statement that the tests were needed to pave the way for the weapon’s use in combat.

By testing the weapon in an operational environment, we are even more confident in the weapon’s ability to strike targets under difficult conditions, Howlett said.

An F-15E Strike Eagle from 422 Test and Evaluation Squadron takes off from Nellis Air Force Base carrying Small Diameter II bombs to drop during the Weapons Systems Assessment Program West of Base aerial view of Hill, Utah. (William Lewis / US Air Force)

So far, the StormBreaker has only been approved for integration on the F-15E, the Air Force said. But the results of that test will ultimately lead to its use on the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet and fifth-generation fighters like the F-35, the statement said.

This is a big step forward for a gun that at one point was delayed for about a year by production issues. A key component had a technical problem, which in July 2019 caused a pause in the production of the weapon. Raytheon redesigned the component and modernized nearly 600 bombs already delivered. The Air Force resumed commissioning of the weapon in September 2020.

The 204-pound StormBreaker is a relatively small weapon measuring 69 inches long and about 7 inches in diameter, allowing the Strike Eagle to carry up to 28 of them. This would be useful when an F-15E needs to hit multiple ground targets. with a high level of precision, the Air Force said.

The weapon has a 105 pound bullet. It can strike stationary targets up to 69 miles away and moving targets up to 45 miles away using a combination of active millimeter wave radar guidance, semi-active laser guidance, infrared guidance, inertial guidance coupled with GPS and data link technology.

The Air Force said the connectivity of the bombs allows redirection to a new target in the air after launch.

But these additional capacities require more coordination and planning. Intelligence aviators are needed to load encrypted communications information into the bomb’s computer so that it and the aircraft can communicate with each other, the statement said.

This is a more extensive process than necessary for typical F-15E bombs, 1st Lt. Estefania Ortiz-Santiago, the 391st Fighter Squadron’s intelligence officer, said in the statement. But she expects squads to eventually streamline the process of preparing the StormBreaker until it takes as long as the other Strike Eagle bombs.

Raytheon also announced on November 30 that a Marine Corps F-35B dropped the StormBreaker for the first time in a weapons test. Raytheon said development and operational testing on the F-35B will continue to ensure safe and efficient use, and that the Navy will declare the Super Hornet’s initial operational readiness once its operational tests are complete.

Stephen Losey is the Air Warfare reporter at Defense News. He previously reported for Military.com, covering the Pentagon, special ops and air warfare. Prior to that, he covered US Air Force leadership, personnel and operations for the Air Force Times.

