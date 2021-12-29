Nearly 130,000 Covid cases in UK, 53% increase in London hospital admissions





Covid in the UK: Hospital admissions are rising, especially in London.

London:

England and Wales reported nearly 130,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a record daily record as cases of the Omicron variant surge and responses from the four UK countries continue to diverge.

Authorities in London and Cardiff have reported 129,471 new cases, Scotland’s mandated government has tentatively recorded 9,360 infections and Northern Ireland has not released new data due to the Christmas holiday.

With Omicron becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in recent weeks, daily cases have crossed 100,000 for the first time across the UK during the pandemic.

The UK is already one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with close to 150,000 virus deaths.

In response to the recent increase in infections, mandated governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have introduced new regulations on hospitality and large social gatherings, respectively.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is responsible for health policy only in the UK, has so far decided not to follow suit that imposes stricter restrictions in the UK.

Under pressure from within the ruling Conservative Party not to enact new rules, he has focused on strengthening the country’s vaccine booster program.

Nearly 33 million third doses had been administered as of Tuesday as officials race to achieve the goal of providing a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that no more English rules would come into effect before the new year, despite Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast all implementing new regulations this week.

He promised that ministers would continue to review the latest data.

But the absence of new measures goes against the advice of the government’s own scientific advisers, and some experts warn that state-run health services could be overwhelmed by early 2022.

Hospital admissions are on the rise, especially in London, where Omicron has been hit the hardest. In London, it rose 53% per week.

