US sees ‘modest’ progress possible in Iran nuclear talks





VIENNA (AFP) – The United States said on Tuesday it saw possible progress in talks with Iran, but joined European negotiators in insisting on the urgent need to roll back Tehran’s nuclear program.

Negotiations resumed in Vienna on Monday in new momentum to push forward the relaunch of a landmark 2015 deal that restricted Iran’s nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

“There may have been modest progress,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

“But it is in some ways too early to say how substantial this progress has been. At a minimum, any progress, in our view, falls short of Iran’s accelerated nuclear milestones and is far too slow. “

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed a series of punitive sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iran from selling its main oil export.

US President Joe Biden supports a return to the deal, but Iran has continued to move away from compliance as it pushes for sanctions relief.

People walk past the Coburg Palace, where closed-door nuclear talks are taking place in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Michael Gruber)

The Vienna talks began after Biden was elected, but ended in June when Iran elected a new ultra-conservative government. They resumed in late November, with Iran agreeing to continue speaking after a brief hiatus.

“This negotiation is urgent,” British, French and German negotiators said in a statement.

“We are clear that we are approaching the point where Iran’s escalation of its nuclear program will have completely emptied the JCPOA,” the so-called E3 powers said, referring to the agreement’s official name by its acronym.

“This means we have weeks, not months, to strike a deal before the key non-proliferation benefits of the JCPOA are lost. “

Israel has warned of military options if the Islamic Republic’s program advances and is suspected of being part of an obscure campaign that has included the assassination of Tehran’s top nuclear scientist.

The Biden administration has also warned of a return to pressure if talks fail and Iran continues with nuclear work.

Iran was in compliance with the 2015 deal prior to Trump’s withdrawal, but has since taken key steps, including stepping up its uranium enrichment, though it denies that it wants to acquire a nuclear arsenal.

On Saturday, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said Tehran had no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60%, even though the Vienna talks fail.

Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora, addresses reporters after a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meeting in Vienna, December 17, 2021 (Alex Halada / AFP)

Eslami said fortification levels were linked to the country’s needs, in remarks released by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

In response, E3 negotiators said Tuesday that 60% enrichment was still “unprecedented for a nuclear-weapon-free state.” Military levels are around 90%.

“Its growing stocks of 60% brings Iran considerably closer to having fissile material, which could be used for nuclear weapons,” they said.

The United States did not specify areas for progress, but Russia – which participates with China and the Europeans – said a working group had a “useful meeting” on nuclear issues and informal discussions on the lifting of sanctions.

“We are seeing clear progress,” Moscow Ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, wrote on Twitter.

US negotiator Rob Malley is participating indirectly, with European diplomats shuttling between hotels, Iran refusing any direct contact with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday as saying that the negotiations were “on the right track”.

“With the goodwill and the seriousness of the other parties, we can consider [reaching] an early agreement in the near future, ”he said.

European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said on Monday that all sides showed “a clear will to work for a positive outcome”, but that “very difficult” negotiations awaited him.

