The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the UK hit an all-time high of 129,471.





LONDON, December 28 (Reuters) – The UK reported 129,471 new cases of COVID-19, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not put in place new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly contagious omicron strain. I did. virus.

Prime Minister Johnson said Monday he would not introduce new regulations in the UK, but his ministers urged people to celebrate the new year cautiously and warned that the rules could be tightened if the health system risks failing.

The UK government administers lockdown restrictions on the UK, where most of the UK’s population resides. Delegated authorities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already tightened the rules, and other European countries are seeing a surge in Omicron cases.

The previous record for daily infections in the UK was 122,186 on December 24.

Data for Tuesday do not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting methods during the Christmas holidays. The 12,378 cases reported in Wales included data that would normally have been reported previously.

UK ministers are waiting for more evidence on how health care could combat high infection rates after initial data last week suggested that omicron variants lower the risk of hospitalization. read more

The latest data shows that 9,546 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK, up from 6,902 a week ago, but far below the record level of more than 34,000 seen in January.

High vaccination rates in the UK, the lag between infection and hospitalization, and the effects of potentially less harmful omicron strains are all factors that health experts have suggested as factors for the low number of hospitals.

The government said on Tuesday that there were 18 new deaths in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

