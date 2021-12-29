This Sun Belt town has seen the biggest drop in housing affordability in the United States in the past year





Are you looking for an affordable housing market? You may not find it in the Sun Belt anymore.

Title insurance company First American FAF has released the latest edition of its monthly Real House Price Index, which assesses housing affordability nationwide.

Unlike other house price indexes that only look at changes in nominal prices, the First Americans Index puts house price movements in context alongside changes in interest rates and household income.

“The challenge for homebuyers in 2022 will mirror 2020 and 2021.”

Mark Fleming, Chief Economist of the First Americans

The latest index showed housing affordability fell to its lowest level since 2008 in October, largely due to rising mortgage rates.

Among the markets studied by First American, Phoenix experienced the largest decline in housing affordability. Buying a home there is now almost 34% less affordable than it would have been a year ago.

Strong investor activity and strong net immigration to Phoenix have fueled growing demand for homes relative to a limited supply of homes for sale, wrote Mark Fleming, chief economist for First Americans, in the report.

Here are the five markets that experienced the biggest drop in housing affordability over the past year, in October:

Phoenix (33.7%) Charlotte, North Carolina (32.3%) Tampa, Florida (30.9%) Jacksonville, Florida (29.3%) Memphis, Tennessee (27.5%)

Higher mortgage rates decrease affordability equally in each market, as mortgage rates are generally similar across the country, Fleming added. However, household income growth and nominal house prices vary by market, creating a variation in affordability at the market level.

At the other end of the spectrum, the markets where housing affordability deteriorated the least were a mix of Midwestern communities (Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis) and expensive coastal cities (Boston and Washington, DC).

Looking ahead to 2022, buyers shouldn’t expect much relief from rising housing costs. Mortgage rates are expected to rise, although most economists expect them to stay below 4%. Yet a limited supply of homes for sale will ensure fierce competition and continued growth in home prices.

The challenge for homebuyers in 2022 will mirror 2020 and 2021, you can’t buy what isn’t for sale even if you can afford it, Fleming wrote.

