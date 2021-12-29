Joe Biden News: President accuses Brexit of ‘hostility’, warns of UK ‘tension’ | Politics | News





Former US President Donald Trump was a big fan of Brexit and regularly talked about the imminent prospects of a lucrative trade deal between the US and the UK. But his defeat in the US presidential election a year ago saw dialogue between the two sides appearing to have hit a wall, and Biden frequently expressed frustration with Britain’s implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Biden, of Irish descent, warned during the election that he would “make sure no US-British trade deal happens if the implementation of Brexit jeopardizes the Good Friday deal.”

He has also repeatedly warned the UK not to make the Good Friday Accord “a victim of Brexit”.

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy analyst and former adviser to Margaret Thatcher, warned the Biden administration that “there is a lot of tension in U.K.-U.S. relations.”

He believes this is the result of perceived “hostility” to Brexit and “unwillingness” to pursue a Brexit free trade agreement with the UK.

Gardiner also labeled his foreign policy following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan earlier this year as “a complete disaster”, arguing that Biden’s presidency was “very unhelpful” with relations between the two sides.

A foreign policy analyst told Express.co.uk:

“It is the result of the Biden administration’s hostility to Brexit and the administration’s will to pursue a US-British free trade agreement.

“President Biden was not very helpful with the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and Biden’s foreign policy was a complete disaster that undermined America’s position in the world, as we saw with the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“There is absolutely no momentum for the US administration to pursue a trade deal.

In 2019, then President Trump hit the EU with tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum while the UK was still a member of the EU.

The US has since removed tariffs on EU steel, but has not done the same with the UK.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that post-Brexit tensions with the EU over Northern Ireland were in part responsible for delays in trade talks between the US and the UK.

Government ministers are reported to have admitted that some US figures were concerned about the UK’s approach to Northern Ireland.

But they argued that the trade dispute with the US was “completely separate” from the Brexit negotiations.

A Whitehall source told The Telegraph: However, conditions suitable for the British steel industry are required.

“In a statement released recently by the Department of Commerce, the administration said it would work with the UK on trade issues such as aluminum and steel.

“It’s time for us to fix this and clean it up.”

