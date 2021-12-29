SpaceX satellite near misses fuel US-China tensions | Space News





A pair of dangerously close space encounters are escalating tensions between the United States and China, while highlighting the potential danger to astronauts as constellations of satellites and debris proliferate in orbit.

Two SpaceX satellites nearly missed the Chinese space station earlier this year, one of them within 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) in the latest sign of dangerous overcrowding in low Earth orbit.

In both cases, the orbiting lab performed evasive maneuvers to avoid the Starlink satellites operated by space company Elon Musks. The margin for a near miss in October could have been a few hundred meters if the astronauts aboard the space station had not changed altitude, according to data compiled by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.

The close encounters prompted the Chinese government to criticize SpaceX in a December 6 memo to a United Nations committee that oversees space operations. China’s complaint could spur global action on managing congestion in space.

Originally, when I saw this Chinese UN document, I thought to myself, it’s a bit rich in Chinese, given the space debris they generated, said McDowell, an astronomer at the Center. for Astrophysics, which is managed by Harvard University and the Smithsonian Institution. But I think it’s a good sign.

By reporting the issue to the UN panel, China could spur the international community to update a Cold War-rooted treaty, as well as an informal system that relies on operators to email warnings. of potential collisions, McDowell said.

It has more than 4,800 commercial satellites in operation, about double the total from five years ago, as well as a debris field of about 19,000 objects large enough to be tracked by radar.

The International Space Station, in which the United States is a partner, has faced close calls, avoiding debris fields created from anti-satellite weapons tests by Russia in November and China in 2007.

The Chinese government criticized SpaceX earlier this month in a note to a U.S. committee overseeing space operations [File: handout/AFP]

Until recently, most satellites sent signals from fixed locations well above the expanse of space where the International Space Station and the Chinese Space Station operate. But that is changing as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the official name of the company Musks, OneWeb and other new entrants launch smaller satellites to deliver services like high-speed internet from low earth orbit.

This business is led by SpaceX, which has launched more than 1,700 of its own satellites as it builds a telecommunications arm to help fund other companies’ forays into deep space. Unlike geostationary satellites, Starlinks can be maneuvered and are equipped with anti-collision technology.

China’s memo cites Starlink-1095, which had operated at an average altitude of 555 kilometers earlier this year, before descending to 382 kilometers and having a close encounter with the Chinese Space Station on July 1. An incident with a separate Starlink satellite occurred on October 10. 21.

The Chinese government alerted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday at a press briefing in Beijing. He argued that the United States is not fulfilling its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty. The incidents put station operators at risk, he said.

The US State Department declined to comment specifically on the SpaceX incidents. We have encouraged all countries with space programs to be responsible actors, to avoid acts that may endanger astronauts, cosmonauts and others who may orbit the Earth, said Ned Price, a spokesperson for the department, during a briefing on Tuesday.

The space rivalry between the United States and China has intensified in recent years. A top Chinese scientist said this month that his country may be able to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030, setting up the possibility of dueling missions between two of the space powers. the best funded in the world.

Musk is also the managing director of Tesla Inc., which received unprecedented political concessions and massive government assistance to build a factory in Shanghai. SpaceX did not respond to inquiries about the Starlink incidents.

China launched the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft on Oct. 16, sending three astronauts on a six-month mission to the country’s Tianhe space station, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

