US Capitol Attack Committee Agrees to Defer Request for Certain Files | Attack on the US Capitol





The House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol has agreed to postpone its request for hundreds of pages of Trump administration documents, complying with the wishes of White House Biden.

The delay is a response to concerns that the release of all wanted Trump documents could compromise national security and executive privilege.

Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected Donald Trump’s efforts to invoke executive privilege to block the release of all documents surrounding this day. But the White House is still working with the committee to protect certain documents.

The former president appealed to the Supreme Court to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration from cooperating with the committee.

The deal to protect certain Trump-era records is contained in a December 16 letter from the White House’s office of advisers. These are mostly recordings that do not involve the events of January 6 but were covered by the Trump White House request for documents.

Dozens of pages created on January 6 do not concern the assault on the Capitol. Other documents concern the National Security Council. Biden officials feared that if these pages were turned it would set an awkward precedent. Other documents are highly classified, and the White House has asked Congress to work with the agencies that created them to discuss releasing them.

The documents for which the select committee agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to relate to the White House’s preparations or response to the events of January 6, nor to efforts to overturn the election or obstruct an election. another way is the peaceful transfer of power. , wrote White House Deputy Legal Counsel Jonathan Su in one of two letters obtained by The Associated Press.

Su wrote that withholding documents shouldn’t compromise [the committees] ability to carry out its critical investigation as quickly as possible.

The National Archives forwarded slices of documents to the White House and to Trump’s attorneys, which raised broad objections and specific concerns.

The National Archives said the files Trump wanted to block include presidential newspapers, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a draft decree on the theme of the integrity of elections. .

Biden dismissed claims of executive privilege over those documents, including in a letter sent on December 23 regarding approximately 20 pages.

The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States and therefore is not warranted, reiterated White House attorney Dana Remus.

A federal appeals court this month ruled against Trump, and he has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, which has yet to decide whether to hear the case.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the federal court, said Congress had a unique vital interest in studying the events of January 6 and Biden had carefully determined that the documents were in the public interest.

Trump also did not show any harm that would result from the release, Millett wrote.

In the case before us, former President Trump provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Bidens’ judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between political branches on these documents, Millett said. .

