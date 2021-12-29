UK records 129,471 new infections in 24 hours as Omicron strain continues to surge





The UK has recorded an additional 129,471 coronavirus cases as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the past seven days has risen by almost a third to 802,137, according to government coronavirus data released this afternoon.

In the UK, 18 more people died 28 days after testing positive.

According to NHS England, as of 8 a.m. today, there were 9546 hospitalized people in the UK with Corona 19.

That’s a 38% increase from a week ago and the highest number of hospitalizations since March 3. The highest number of hospitalized people infected with the virus was 34,336, recorded during the second outbreak on January 18.

In London, 3,024 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 on 28 December, a 59% increase per week. This is the capital’s highest number since February 19 and an overall high of 7,917 on January 18.

Read more in the news

According to Health Minister Sajid Javid, now 90% of cases in the UK are omicron variants.

Despite the high infection rate, Javid confirmed before the new year that no new restrictions will be imposed in the UK.

Instead, the health minister is advising people to be vigilant and to those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve get a quick test before going out and party outdoors or do it indoors with good ventilation.

However, the lack of PCR and lateral flow testing has raised concerns that people may cancel plans or that asymptomatic people may unwittingly spread the virus.

The government has refused to rule out restrictions in the new year, and Environment Minister George Eustice has acknowledged that possible new restrictions in 2022 are being scrutinized very closely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/covid-cases-uk-new-infections-daily-figures-omicron-variant-latest-1372667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos