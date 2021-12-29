Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Test and Trace erroneously instructs COVID-19 patients to self-isolate for 10 days.

People who test positive for Covid and their families are still being told in NHS messages to self-isolate for 10 days, clearly in violation of new guidelines issued by ministers.

The Telegraph is finding that people are being warned that they should be quarantined for the entire period, even though the government has said that providing self-tests could cut it down to a week or less for most people. Read the full story.

2. Only one-fifth of new COVID-19 cases are real cases.

Figures suggest that only one-fifth of the increase in weekly coronavirus hospitalizations is due to people being hospitalized because of the virus.

On December 21, UK hospitals had 6,245 beds for coronavirus patients, an increase of 259 from the previous week, according to the latest NHS data. Read the full story.

3. Exclusive: Richard III may not have killed the little prince in the Tower of London, researchers say.

It’s been more than five centuries since the infamous disappearance of two young royals from the Tower of London, apparently murdered by their evil uncle.

But Richard III may not have been guilty of killing the prince in the tower, according to a team led by a woman who found the king’s remains lying under the parking lot. Read the full story.

4. Cargo ships switch gas from China to the UK

A giant cargo ship carrying liquefied gas to China has changed its course and is now heading to the UK, with Europe stuck in a major supply crunch.

While the continent’s energy crisis and high prices have drawn ships from other parts of the world, newly arrived ships are now lowering their prices. Benchmark Dutch monthly gas fell over five days, dropping to 9.2pc in Amsterdam. Read the full story.

5. Prince Andrew challenges accuser residency to dismiss sexual abuse case.

The Duke of York has launched a second bid to dismiss a civil molestation case in court, alleging that his accuser was not a U.S. citizen as he claimed.

The Dukes’ attorneys have filed a lawsuit challenging the jurisdiction of the New York courts, as recently discovered evidence questioned the allegation that Virginia Roberts Jupre was a Colorado resident. Read the full story.

