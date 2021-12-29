UK Health Commissioner Predicts Imminent Pandemic in 1997 | National Archives





The health director believed that an epidemic was imminent in 1997 and put in place an emergency plan that included a large-scale vaccination program and border closures.

Officials anticipate a flu pandemic in the Far East and have developed a UK-wide plan to respond to the health crisis, a newly declassified document says.

Northern Ireland’s Ministry of Health, Social Services and Public Safety received a contingency plan for influenza in March 1997 that included a school closure clause.

The plan is as follows. The following conditions, coexisting, suggest that a pandemic is imminent, with the emergence of new influenza virus strains with markedly antigenic migration of the new virus. a high proportion of susceptible people in the population, i.e. those who are not immune to the new virus due to vaccination or previous infection with a similar virus; Evidence that new viruses can spread and cause human disease.

The documentation continues. Typically, new strains of influenza virus emerged from the Far East and spread to Europe through Asia or Antipodes.

If this happens, there may be some warnings before a new strain appears in the UK, but the rate of spread can be very rapid.

As China opens up to trade and tourism, increases international population movement and increases the use of rapid transportation, he predicted that any flu outbreak in China would spread faster than the pre-1968 pandemic.

In response, Northern Ireland’s then Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, drafted an emergency plan for the area in December 1997 to help local health services prepare for the draft.

The plan states: Vaccination with a properly formulated influenza vaccine can reduce the effects of influenza, especially in the populations most at risk of serious illness or death.

Therefore, early contingency measures are needed to ensure supply of vaccines against new strains and to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The draft report adds: In general, the spread of influenza cannot be stopped, but it can be slowed to some extent by reducing unnecessary long-distance travel and encouraging people suffering from the disease to stay home.

School closures can cause some problems, especially for working parents, but it will be an option to consider, especially if teacher absenteeism has reached a level at which the school cannot function.

The Mitchell report also notes that non-urgent hospital admissions, including serious but non-critical surgeries, may need to be reviewed and paused to secure beds.

On December 17, 1997, a letter from Dr. Henrietta Campbell, then Chief Medical Officer of Northern Ireland, to public health officers and doctors in Northern Ireland, expressed concern over the avian flu outbreak in Hong Kong that infected six people. I did.

The declassified documents have been made publicly available by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland and can be viewed in the National Archives.

